Metaphor: ReFantazio New Game Plus explained – What carries over?
Like a lot of RPGs, once you’ve completed Metaphor: ReFantazio, you have the option to go around again, but keeping some of the power you gained the first time around. Every game does things a little differently though, with different choices over what carries over and what has to be re-unlocked in your new adventure.
We’ll break down everything about Metaphor: ReFantazio’s New Game Plus mode, explaining what carries over and what doesn’t.
Everything that carries over in NG+
Here’s an overview of what carries over from whatever you had at the end of your playthrough:
- Money
- MAG
- Royal Virtues
- Memorandum
- Items (except key story items)
- Gold Beetles
- Play Time
- Archetype progression
That last point is the most complex, as it doesn’t mean what you might think. In NG+, you will start with all of your Archetypes locked, like they were in your first playthrough, and you’ll have to unlock them again by deepening your bonds with your followers. However, your party retains whatever progression they made in the previous save.
This means that, for example, if your protagonist mastered Seeker, your NG+ playthrough will have Seeker mastered as soon as you unlock it as part of the story, rather than making you level it up all over again. This will give you big stats boosts, as well as let you use more powerful abilities much earlier than you’re supposed to, helping to make the game much more of a breeze than your first go around, unless you bumped up the difficulty.
New content in NG+
While most things stay the same in Metaphor: ReFantazio's NG+, there is one secret boss fight that is exclusive to this mode. To find out more, check out our guide on how to open the Book of Apocalypse in Metaphor: ReFantazio.