Metaphor: ReFantazio – What is "a new Heroic Embodiment"?
When you max out your bond with a party member in Metaphor: ReFantazio you get some great bonuses, but one may confuse you if you’re still in the early or mid-game. Each party member will tell you that they’re ready for “a new Heroic Embodiment” and there’s no indication as to what this means. This is because the meaning behind this is locked behind a story event, and it’s easy to miss if you don’t know what you’re looking for.
We’ll explain how to unlock these Heroic Embodiments so you can unlock the most powerful Archetypes in the game.
What is a new Heroic Embodiment?
These Heoric Embodiments are secret classes that are exclusive to each party member, holding much more powerful abilities than anything they’ve had access to before. To put it in as spoiler-free a way as we possibly can, these will only unlock when you visit More in Akademia after the story events of 9/24. Despite what it may seem like, the “final battle” on 9/24 is not the end of the game, and after it’s done you should visit More as soon as you possibly can to unlock them.
Note that all except the protagonist’s new Archetype will need to be unlocked with MAG, and require you to have high ranks in multiple Elite-level Archetypes. You can check all of these requirements in our guide for how to unlock all Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio.