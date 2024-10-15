Video Games

Metaphor: ReFantazio Phantasmal Doll – Is it worth it?

Where to find the Phantasmal Doll in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and whether or not it's worth the high price

The Phantasmal Doll is an expensive accessory you can find early on in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and at first glance it sounds really good. “Able to perform two consecutive actions” sounds like a huge bonus, and while it is useful, it’s not quite as good as it seems. We’ll explain where you can find this accessory in Metaphor: ReFantazio and discuss its pros and cons.

Where to find the Phantasmal Doll

The Phantasmal Doll can be bought for 49k reeve at Gloamhall in Grand Trad. This makes it one of the most expensive early-game items available, but if you save up the money you earn from bounties and side-quests, then you should have enough money to pick it up before finishing the first main dungeon and defeating Zorba in Metaphor.

Is the Phantasmal Doll worth it?

The Phantasmal Doll sounds great, as it lets one party member perform two actions in a row while in battle. However, you may not realize that both actions cost a Turn Icon. This means that, unless you exploit weaknesses, one other party member won’t get to move at all, which is a pretty big downside.

This means that the Phantasmal Doll is only useful in specific scenarios. For example, if you’re going up against a tough boss, then putting it on a character that can repeatedly exploit its weakness can be very helpful, or you can use it to have a character buff themselves with one action and then immediately attack.

However, for the most part, it’s more useful to have all four party members able to act freely, with other accessories boosting their abilities. It’s not a bad idea to keep the Phantasmal Doll in mind for a few early-game bosses, but it’s not the kind of accessory to build your entire team around.

