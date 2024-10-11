Video Games

All achievements and trophies in Metaphor: ReFantazio you need for a platinum trophy

A full list of every achievement/trophy in Metaphor: ReFantazio, including explanations on every missable achievement

Ryan Woodrow

If you want to do and see everything Metaphor: ReFantazio has to offer then following the achievements is a good way to do it, as it covers just about everything the game has in store. From the simplest story tasks to the toughest superbosses, you’ll have to take down every challenge in Metaphor to get the platinum trophy/maximum gamerscore.

We’ll explain how to get every achievement in the game and highlight which ones are missable so you don’t make any mistakes on your quest for 100% completion.

Contents

  1. Missable achievements/trophies in Metaphor: ReFantazio
  2. All achievements/trophies in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Missable achievements/trophies in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. The party looking up at a giant white monster with six wings and a cracked face.
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

Star Shatterer – 100G/Gold trophy

Defeated Destroyer Charadrius, wielder of true power.

This achievement is locked behind defeating Metaphor: ReFantazio’s secret final boss. The Destroyer Charradrius is a more powerful version of the game’s final boss, and to face it you’ll need to skip some of the minibosses in the final dungeon. For full details, check out our guide at the link above.

Closing the Book – 100G/Gold trophy

Defeat the redscale dragon from the Book of Apocalypse.

This is the secret superboss that is only available in New Game+ mode. See our guide on how to open the Book of Apocalypse in Metaphor to find out what you need to do. This is the only achievement that requires a second playthrough though, all others can be got in one.

Archetype Hero – 30G/Silver trophy

Mastered all Archetypes with the protagonist.

For this, you need to make sure you’ve got Rank 8 with every follower in the game by 10/26 so you can unlock every Archetype (use our Metaphor follower conversation answers guide if you need help with that) then you can use the final dungeon on 10/26 to quickly grind each one to Rank 20.

Summon Mask Time – 30G/Silver trophy

Created all summoning vessels and masks.

This one isn’t too difficult but it can be quite random, as you’re relying on random drops from enemies to gather mask parts and talismans. We have a guide on how to get Masked Dancer mask parts if you need more detailed information.

King of Cuisine – 30G/Silver trophy

Make all recipes.

This one is pretty straightforward but easy to miss if you aren’t paying attention. Every time a new party member joins you on your adventure, new recipes will be added to the list, for a total of 20. However, there is a 21st recipe that only unlocks once you’ve made all of the others, which can catch people out if they don’t notice it.

Help Anyone in Need – 30G/Silver trophy

Completed all quests

This includes all main quests, all side quests, all follower quests, and bounties. Be sure to check everywhere as there are a few that are easy to miss, like those that require entering the Colosseum in Brilehaven.

Debate Me! – 10G/Bronze trophy

Win debates against all candidates.

This sounds simple, but each candidate is only available on specific dates. Go to the podium in whichever town the story is currently taking place in – where you can train your Eloquence – and you’ll find each candidate on these dates:

  • 07/09 Roger
  • 07/12 Lina
  • 07/16 Loveless
  • 07/23 Jin
  • 07/24 Glodell
  • 07/26 Rudolf
  • 07/27 Milo
  • 09/13 Julian

You’ll need to pick the right answer to the win the debate, so save beforehand in case you pick wrong.

Chef in Training – 10G/Bronze trophy

Helped cook a meal at the inn with Maria.

This achievement isn’t that difficult, but it has a bunch of ways it can go wrong. To get it you must reach Rank 8 with Maria before October. Once you’ve done this, the next time you go to cook with Fabienne in the inn, Maria will join you, however, this activity will stop being available in October, which is why it must be done before then.

Bookworm – 10G/Bronze trophy

Finish reading all books.

This refers to the books available on the Gauntlet Runner while traveling that raise your Royal Virtues. There are seven of them to unlock. The first six unlock whenever a new party member joins your adventure, but the seventh is better hidden. Instead, you must find and talk to Julian at Angler’s Inn Square where he’ll give you the last book. Each one take three sessions to finish, so make sure you leave yourself enough time to do them all.

All achievements/trophies in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. A woman with bright red hair and long pointed ears looking at the camera from below.
Hulkenberg / Atlus

The rest of these are all either unmissable due to story reasons, or you can go back and do them at the very end of the game provided you’ve left yourself enough time.

The Traveller – 140G/Platinum trophy

Acquire all achievements.

Coronation of the King – 30G/Silver trophy

Witness the ending.

Allies United – 10G/Bronze trophy

Traverse the Northern Border Fort.

Out of the Fire – 10G/Bronze trophy

Traverse the Nord Mines.

Calamity Averted – 10G/Bronze trophy

Traverse the Regalith Grand Cathedral.

Dark Truths – 10G/Bronze trophy

Traverse Kriegante Castle.

On Knife’s Edge – 10G/Bronze trophy

Traverse the Charadrius.

History Untold – 10G/Bronze trophy

Traverse the Dragon Temple.

Mission Accomplished – 10G/Bronze trophy

Traverse Montario Opera House.

Skybound Hope – 10G/Bronze trophy

Traverse the Skybound Avatar.

Archetype Adept – 10G/Bronze trophy

Master an Archetype.

His Majesty – 10G/Bronze trophy

Study the Prince Archetype.

United Front – 10G/Bronze trophy

Use a Synthesis skill for the first time.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work – 10G/Bronze trophy

Use 50 different Synthesis skills.

For Science! – 10G/Bronze trophy

Perform a Special Experiment.

Stunning! – 10G/Bronze trophy

Stun an enemy.

Tactical Strike – 10G/Bronze trophy

Inflict ambush damage against stunned enemies 100 times.

What’s Yours is Mine – 10G/Bronze trophy

Steal an item from an enemy.

Money is Power – 30G/Silver trophy

Spend a total of 100,000 reeve using skills that consume money.

Stray Elements – 10G/Bronze trophy

Defeat 10 Elmentas.

No Mercy – 10G/Bronze trophy

End 50 battles without taking damage.

All That Glitters – 100G/Gold trophy

Make all possible gold beetle item exchanges.

Hey, Listen! – 10G/Bronze trophy

Consult Gallica 100 times.

Shake on It – 10G/Bronze trophy

Obtain a Follower.

Hearts as One – 30G/Silver trophy

Max all Follower ranks.

Monster Hunter – 10G/Bronze trophy

Subjudgate a bounty.

Blessed Power – 10G/Bronze trophy

Purify a piece of equipment.

Shrewd Shopper – 10G/Bronze trophy

Buy an item on discount.

Globetrotter – 10G/Bronze trophy

Visit all towns.

Worldly Wisdom – 10G/Bronze trophy

Unlock the entire map.

Vista Viewer – 10G/Bronze trophy

Collect all drawings of the journey.

Coliseum Champion – 10G/Bronze trophy

Win 30 consecutive Gold Class battles at the coliseum.

Sword Surfer – 10G/Bronze trophy

Travel a significant distance by blade-riding.

Entrusted – 30G/Silver trophy

Overcome all trials to defeat Louis.

At Your Own Tisk – 10G/Bronze trophy

Successfully challenge the test of courage at the highest difficulty.

