Metaphor: ReFantazio – How to unlock the Prince's secret ability
The Prince is one of the best Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Unlocked as part of the story and exclusive to the protagonist, you’ll get access to some incredible skills as you level it up. You’ll be able to deal massive damage, inflict crippling status effects, and even give your party more Turn Icons in battle – albeit for a heavy MP cost.
However, even once you’ve mastered the class there is one more secret Synthesis ability that you can unlock for it. It’s the strongest attack in the game so you’ll want to get ahold of it and we’ll explain how.
How to unlock the Prince’s secret ability
This secret ability is called Armageddon’s Final Sire; it requires four turn icons and 99MP from all four party members. Your reward for such a heavy cost is that it deals 9,999 Almighty damage to all enemies, making it extremely powerful and completely unblockable.
To unlock it, you must master all Royal Archetypes, which are the special Archetypes unique to each character that can be unlocked after the protagonist awakens the Prince. When you reach Rank 8 with a party member, the game will tell you they’re ready for a new Heroic Embodiment, which will let you unlock their Royal Archetype.
Once you have, visit Akademia and talk to More, who will give you the key item that unlocks the move.