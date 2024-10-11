PSA – Talk to all your followers on 10/25 in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Video Games

10/25 is the last night you'll be able to talk with your followers in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and you'll get something special if you do

10/25 is the final day where you’ll get any free time in Metaphor: ReFantazio. The final section of the game gives you a whole month to do as you please so you can finish off all your outstanding requests and follower conversations. On 10/25 you’ll have the day to do whatever you want, but in the evening you can do something special.

Gallica will prompt you to finish off any business and mention that you should talk to your allies. You might think that this is just prompting you to finish anything off if you haven’t already, but that’s not quite true. In fact, at this point in the game, you can talk to any Rank 8 follower and have a special conversation with them before you wrap up the story.

Open the follower tab to see that everyone has the icon indicating they want to talk to you. The good news is that, unlike most conversations, these don’t take up any time, meaning you can talk to everyone in a single night. It serves as a bit of an epilogue to their personal journeys in the game, so you don’t want to miss it.

If you still need to finish off anyone’s stories, then check out our guide on all follower conversation answers in Metaphor: ReFantazio so you can get the most out of your time.

