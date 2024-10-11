PSA – Metaphor: ReFantazio's "final battle" on 9/24 is not the end of the game
Time is a valuable resource in Metaphor: ReFantazio. You have a limited amount of time across the game to complete every dungeon, request, and follower story in the game. So, you may suddenly be thrown into a panic when the game tells you that the upcoming duel with Louis on 9/24 will be your “final battle”.
By this point in the game, it’s unlikely you will have completed most follower stories – in fact, one of them won’t even be unlocked yet – but don’t panic, you haven’t missed anything. When the game says that this is the final battle, it’s lying.
We shan’t spoil the specifics, but 9/24 is a major point in the story where a lot of important things happen. The short version is that you still have another month left after the events of this day to complete the game. As explained in our how long to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio guide, the game’s story doesn’t end until 10/27, which is more than enough time to finish everything off.
So, you can now prepare yourself for this tough battle against Louis without worrying about all the stuff you haven’t finished yet.