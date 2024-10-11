Metaphor: ReFantazio – Queen of Cuisine: Heart guide
Once you complete the Apprehend the Real Kidnapper quest in Martira a new quest giver will appear in Visca Alba Tavern. She will ask you to make her a dish that’s light and fluffy and contains a local ingredient. This will start the Queen of Cuisine: Heart quest. Unlike other quests, this is the only hint you will receive towards completing it. If you’re stuck on what to cook up for her we have everything you need to know.
This isn't the only job you'll have to do for her either, so check out our guide on how to complete Queen of Cuisine: Soul quest if you want to know more about that.
What meal to cook for the Queen of Cuisine: Heart quest
The most important thing to know is what to cook for her. She is looking for Benevolent Bread which is Heismay’s speciality. The recipe requires 1x Fragrant Spice, 1x Mellow Milk, and 1x Orgo Sugar. The Mellow Milk is the local ingredient that the woman is alluding to.
Mellow Milk can be purchased from the water shop in Martira and is the easiest ingredient to grab. You will likely have some Orgo Sugar by now, but if you don’t, you can visit Komero just outside of Martira. This is also where you can get the Practical Pigeon Parcel for Hatching a Plan, and the first Lost Relic for Neuras. Fragrant Spice can be purchased at the stall at the top right of the Market in Grand Trad but you will have to rank up with Brigitta first so that she puts in a good word for you.
Once you have all of the ingredients you will need to be on the gauntlet runner to cook some Benevolent Bread. Go to the kitchen on the runner and approach the stove to choose the Benevolent Bread recipe. Heismay will come and help you in the kitchen. Once you return from your trip to Martira you can find the Queen of Cuisine in the Tavern again to hand over the bread and collect your reward.