Metaphor: ReFantazio – Queen of Cuisine: Soul guide
The Queen of Cuisine is back and she wants you to cook up a whole new dish. If you have already satisfied her in the Queen of Cuisine: Heart quest then she will return much later to ask for another meal. Towards the end of the game once you return to Grand Trad you can find her to the south of Sunlumeo Street on the left side of the road. She will ask you to make something with Lumibee that is easy to digest and make for the masses. If you don’t want to guess the exact dish, here’s the solution.
What meal to cook for the Queen of Cuisine: Soul quest
This time she wants an Indestructible Honey Cake, even though it won’t sound like she’s pleased the first time you hand it over. You might already have one on hand as Basilio makes one for you as part of his bond, but you can also make it yourself. You’ll need 2x White Peach Turnip, 2x Altabury Flour, and 2x Lumibee.
If you’re missing any of these ingredients it’s not too hard to pick them up. White Peach Turnips can be purchased from the butcher in the Grand Trad market, or from the grocery stall on Virga Island. The easiest way to get Altabury Flour is also from the market in Grand Trad but this time from the Water Shop. The goods here can change so you might want to travel in the gauntlet runner to the town of Malva south of Altabury. Lumibee is the hardest ingredient to get as it can be a bit random. When you camp overnight somewhere one might appear at the campfire on the gauntlet runner. At this point you often don’t camp when you travel, so if you need them you’ll have to make sure you choose a destination that takes more than one day to travel to.
Once you have everything you can cook them up while the gauntlet runner is on the go. Go to the kitchen while it’s in motion and approach the stove to choose the Indestructible Honey Cake recipe. As his specialty, Basilio will help you out and you’ll be rewarded with the cake at the end. Once you return to Grand Trad, hand it to the Queen on Sunlumeo Street, and while she doesn’t seem keen at first she’ll eventually hand over your reward.