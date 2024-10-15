Metaphor: ReFantazio – How to make Redgrass-Roasted Bidou
One of the first side quests you’re likely to find in Metaphor: ReFantazio tasks you with helping out at the Hushed Honeybee Inn for someone who is researching various cuisines. You can do this fairly easily, but if you want to also learn the recipe involved, then you’ll need to put in a little extra effort.
It’s a good idea to do it too, as you need to learn the Redgrass-Roasted Bidou recipe for the “King of Cuisine” achievement, which is one of the missable trophies in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
How to find the ingredients of Redgrass-Roasted Bidou
If you talk to Fabienne in the Inn at night then she will give you the recipe, but if you want to cook it then you’ll need to find the ingredients yourself.
Bidou Meat
Head to the market outside the Grand Cathedral and talk to the meat seller there, who will sell as much Bidou Meat as you need.
Pristine Clearwater
At the very same market, you’ll find another seller there, marked on the map, who will Pristine Clearwater for you.
Redgrass
This one requires a couple of extra steps, as there’s no obvious place to get it. Instead, you need to talk to the knowledgeable man who hangs out in the Hushed Honeybee Inn at night. For 600 reeve he’ll sell you the “Secret of Redgrass” note, which points you to the herb seller in the Grand Trad market.
Turns out he was friends with Grius, and if you go there now you’ll get an option to mention that you knew Grius too, at which point he will start selling Redgrass for 150 reeve each.