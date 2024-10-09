Video Games

Metaphor: ReFantazio release times for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Find out when you can start playing Atlus’ newest title

Marco Wutz

Atlus and Sega plan to launch Metaphor: ReFantazio worldwide on October 11, 2024, though you may have to wait until October 12 to actually dive into their new Persona-adjacent JRPG – it’s all up to your platform and timezone.

Table of Contents

  1. Metaphor: ReFantazio release times on consoles
  2. Metaphor: ReFantazio release times on PC

To ensure that you can plan ahead properly, find the Metaphor: ReFantazio release times on all platforms below.

Metaphor: ReFantazio release times on consoles

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released on October 11, 2024, at midnight local time on Sony and Microsoft’s consoles. This means that the so-called New Zealand trick, in which you switch the location of your Xbox console to the island nation to benefit from its timezone, will be viable – so any Xbox owners who really can’t wait to play will be able to jump in as early as midnight in New Zealand.

Here are the Metaphor: ReFantazio release times on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S:

  • October 11, 2024, 12am PT
  • October 11, 2024, 12am CT
  • October 11, 2024, 12am ET
  • October 11, 2024, 12am BST
  • October 11, 2024, 12am CEST
  • October 11, 2024, 12am IST
  • October 11, 2024, 12am CST
  • October 11, 2024, 12am KST/JST
  • October 11, 2024, 12am AEDT
  • October 11, 2024, 12am NZDT

Metaphor: ReFantazio release times on PC

Whereas the console version is getting a staggered release, the PC version of Metaphor: ReFantazio will be unlocked at the same fixed time worldwide, regardless of timezone – this means that some regions of the world will have to wait until the night of October 12, 2024, to play the game.

Here are the Metaphor: ReFantazio release times on PC:

  • October 11, 2024, 10am PT
  • October 11, 2024, 12pm CT
  • October 11, 2024, 1pm ET
  • October 11, 2024, 6pm BST
  • October 11, 2024, 7pm CEST
  • October 11, 2024, 10:30pm IST
  • October 12, 2024, 1am CST
  • October 12, 2024, 2am KST/JST
  • October 12, 2024, 4am AEDT
  • October 12, 2024, 6am NZDT

“Metaphor: ReFantazio is a brilliant game that takes the Persona-style of gameplay and successfully freshens it up with high fantasy,” GLHF’s Ryan Woodrow concluded in his Metaphor: ReFantazio review, setting the stage for what awaits you in this title.

We also spoke to developers Katsura Hashino and Shigenori Soejima about Metaphor: ReFantazio and its nods to the Persona series.

Marco Wutz
