PSA – No one in Metaphor: ReFantazio is in the mood for romance

Metaphor: ReFantazio's cast would rather just remain friends

Ryan Woodrow

Metaphor: ReFantazio
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

When a game comes along and has you build relationships with a variety of people from different walks of life, it’s a reasonable expectation that romance is going to enter the picture at some point. If someone catches your eye while you’re on your quest for the throne in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you might hope that you can eventually confess your feelings for them.

You’ll be disappointed though, as there are no romance options in Metaphor: ReFantazio. No matter how much you fancy any of your followers, you can never have more than a close friendship. 

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. Every party member sat around the table at an inn.
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

That said, there are a couple of opportunities for you to spend a special moment with someone, even if they aren’t explicitly romantic in nature. After you’ve defeated the Kraken monster on the ocean you’ll get to talk to someone and receive a unique item from them, and you can do the same at the island festival after beating the Dragon Temple.

In both instances, there are a few characters like Junah and Eupha that let you give flirty responses, but it can never develop into a full-blown romance.

Your bonds with your followers are still important though, so check out our guide for all follower conversation answers in Metaphor: ReFantazio if you need help with that.

