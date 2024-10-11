Metaphor: ReFantazio – Best ways to raise your Royal Virtues
If you’ve played any Persona games then you’ll be familiar with the social stat system. These stats serve as barriers to lock you off from progressing the game too quickly, with various follower conversations requiring you to reach certain thresholds. These exist in Metaphor: ReFantazio too, but rather than social stats, these are your Royal Virtues that you must train if you are to be a worthy king.
As you play through the game, you’ll find lots of places to train these stats though their quality can vary, so we’ve put together a guide to the best way to train each stat.
Courage – Complete bounties and requests
Courage is one of the easiest stats to train because just doing a bunch of the side content will train it for you. Bounties tend to give you the biggest boost, but most requests that task you with defeating a boss in a side dungeon will also give you a courage boost. There are a few other good ways to do it though, like the book Junah adds to the Gauntlet Runner once she joins the party, which will give you 5 points in courage every time you read it.
Wisdom – Visit sightseeing spots in towns
Wisdom is another that frequently gets boosted by requests, but it’s not as reliable as courage, plus in the late-game, you’d be better off finding these sightseeing spots. The most important thing to remember is that you should always train in the most recent town you’ve reached, as each town will give you more points than the last.
Tolerance – Read on the Gauntlet Runner
There are some good Tolerance training spots around town, like talking to the various members of the Muatri Tribe, but you’ll get more consistent results by reading on the Gauntlet Runner. One of the first books available will train Tolerance, as will one of the ones added much later, which will help train you.
Eloquence – Participate in debates
Eloquence training spots involve you having to debate either another candidate for the throne or answering the people’s concerns. Either way, you can get your Eloquence high very quickly by doing this, as it requires the fewest points to level up out of all five virtues. In the early towns, these are sometimes restricted to the time of day, but the late-game ones are usable whenever. Like all of the other ones, remember that the later towns you visit will give you bigger boosts.
Imagination – Talk to your party on the Gauntlet Runner
Your party are the best source of inspiration for this, as when you camp on the Gauntlet Runner at night most party members will want to talk to you and, most of the time, will give you an Imagination boost when you do. However, there are still spots around town where you can train it when not traveling, plus the Gauntlet Runner has a couple of good Imagination books that you can read.
