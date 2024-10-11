Video Games

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Who should you talk to after defeating the Sea Monster?

You get a unique conversation with one party member in Metaphor: ReFantazio after defeating the Sea Monster. Here is who you should choose.

Ryan Woodrow

Metaphor: ReFantazio
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

While traveling to the Virga Island you’ll be quickly thrown into peril as a giant human will rise from the ocean and start attacking the Searunner. Bringing it down is a tough fight, but everyone pulls through in the end, and you get a unique opportunity to talk to one of the members of your crew.

Five people are willing to speak with you after the event, and rather than deepening your bond, each one will give you a unique scene and special item. We’ll run through what each person gives you, so you can decide who you’d rather spend this time with.

If you're having trouble defeating the boss, or any other major battle in Metaphor: ReFantazio, then check out our best Archetype tier list for our recommendations of what you would be using.

Who to talk to after killing the Sea Monster

Metaphor ReFantazio. Hulkenberg giving the player a Narwhal's Horn, a special item from after the sea monster battle.
Metaphor: ReFantazio. / Atlus

Strohl, Hulkenberg, Heismay, Junah, and Basilio are all available for a chat, but you only have enough time to speak to one of them. While they all give you different items all of them give the same +5 to all stats effect, so rather than worrying about tactics, you can just talk to whoever you like the most. If you’re curious though, here is what each person gives:

  • Strohl – Nacre Bracelet
  • Hulkenberg – Narwhal’s Horn
  • Heismay – Falcon Anklet
  • Junah – Aeon Pearl Ring
  • Basilio – White Sand Rose

They’re all treasures personal to each person, so it’s a good way to get to know them a little better as you continue on your journey.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides