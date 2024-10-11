Metaphor: ReFantazio – Who should you talk to after defeating the Sea Monster?
While traveling to the Virga Island you’ll be quickly thrown into peril as a giant human will rise from the ocean and start attacking the Searunner. Bringing it down is a tough fight, but everyone pulls through in the end, and you get a unique opportunity to talk to one of the members of your crew.
Five people are willing to speak with you after the event, and rather than deepening your bond, each one will give you a unique scene and special item. We’ll run through what each person gives you, so you can decide who you’d rather spend this time with.
If you're having trouble defeating the boss, or any other major battle in Metaphor: ReFantazio, then check out our best Archetype tier list for our recommendations of what you would be using.
Who to talk to after killing the Sea Monster
Strohl, Hulkenberg, Heismay, Junah, and Basilio are all available for a chat, but you only have enough time to speak to one of them. While they all give you different items all of them give the same +5 to all stats effect, so rather than worrying about tactics, you can just talk to whoever you like the most. If you’re curious though, here is what each person gives:
- Strohl – Nacre Bracelet
- Hulkenberg – Narwhal’s Horn
- Heismay – Falcon Anklet
- Junah – Aeon Pearl Ring
- Basilio – White Sand Rose
They’re all treasures personal to each person, so it’s a good way to get to know them a little better as you continue on your journey.