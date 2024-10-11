Metaphor: ReFantazio – Where to get Talismans for the Summoner
The Summoner is a unique Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Unlike other Archetypes, which unlock their abilities as their level up, the Summoner’s skills must be unlocked by crafting Talismans in Akademia. Despite this limitation, the Summoner is still one of the best Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio, so it’s worth going out of your way to unlock as may of the Summoner’s skills as possible.
We’ll explain where you find the parts for these Talismans and how to reliably get hold of them.
How to get Summoner Talismans
Much like the Masked Dancer masks, Summoner Talismans have a chance to drop from enemies after battle and appear in treasure chests starting from any dungeon after Eupha joins the party. There is no way to guarantee which Talisman any given enemy will drop, although as the different tiers of Summoner can only use certain Talismans, you can expect to find the most powerful ones only in the end-game dungeons.
While you can’t guarantee what you get, you can raise the odds of getting any Talisman in the first place. The Merchant and Tycoon have two passive skills called Lucky Find and Luckier Find which increase the odds of getting rare drops after battle, so make sure you have them in your party.
How to get Masked Dancer masks
The Masked Dancer also needs you to find parts like the Summoner, and if you’re struggling to find any, check out our guide on where to get mask parts for the Masked Dancer instead.