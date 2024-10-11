Metaphor: ReFantazio Tower of Blind Faith – Trial of the Dragon Heroes’ Rest
Three of the hardest fights in Metaphor: ReFantazio are at the end of the Trial of the Dragon quests late into the game. These quests are well worth doing as they reward you with some of the game’s best armor and give a lot of exp. The hardest of these fights is the Heroes’ Rest quest, as the dragon at the top of the Tower of Blind Faith has a party-wide instant kill attack. If you want to know how to get through it, here’s everything you need to know.
Contents
- What order should I do the Trials of the Dragon in? – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- How to beat the dragon boss for the Heroes’ Rest quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Party composition for the dragon boss of the Heroes’ Rest quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Rewards for completing the Heroes’ Rest quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
What order should I do the Trials of the Dragon in? – Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Heroes’ Rest quest for the Tower of Blind Faith is the most difficult to beat and we recommend that you do it last. Mostly because for each dragon you defeat you are rewarded with armor that nullifies fire-type attacks, which are extremely useful in this fight.
We recommend that you begin with Mad Mischief at the Forsaken Tower, then complete the Bygone Legacy at the Tower of Insolence, before moving on to the Heroes’ Rest at the Tower of Blind Faith.
How to beat the dragon boss for the Heroes’ Rest quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
The most difficult part of this boss fight is the attack Burn Down which deals 9999 damage to all party members. We tested using Heismay with Dodge Fire skills and accessories, but it appears that this attack is guaranteed to land. Therefore you will need to use armor, gear, and accessories that grant the Nullify Fire perk if you want to get through.
If you have beaten the other two dragon trials before this one then you’ll have at least two pieces of armor that nullifies fire. The Cardinal Dragon Raiment and the Cardinal Dragon Armour are both must-haves for this fight. If you have the base gear you can also go to the church to purify Ruby Split Shoes which repel fire. The main key to this fight is getting as many of these pieces as possible.
The other difficult part of this fight is that the dragon likes to cast party-wide charm so you’ll need at least one person that has both null fire and null charm. Gear like the Vivid Ensemble and Narcissus Brooch will also help out with this. Charm not only gives up one of your turns but your party members can attack each other, or buff the dragon, both of which are painful to deal with.
You will need the moves Dekaja or Ruin’s Flameflower to remove the dragon’s buffs, and Dekunda to remove all allies’ debuffs. While the Dragon will instantly set up again, this will at least waste its turns. Using Heismay with his high agility, plus a null fire item and skills like dodge slash plus Holy Knight’s Proclamation will really help drain the dragon’s turns. Other than that, moves that create a weakness that another character can exploit like the skills of the Persona Master or Frigid Fortress Tactic will help you gain another turn.
You will usually want to set up with three characters and funnel all of your damage into one character. Vidyartha and Peerless Warcry will decrease the dragon’s attack/defense by two stages, while Formation of Vigor will increase everyone’s attack by two stages. It also moves them to the front, but if you do this near the start you can move them to the back on their turn if needed. Strong characters like Strohl are great at dealing damage, particularly with Archetypes from the Warrior Lineage which have the highest attack power.
Skills from the Healer Lineage feel necessary, particularly on a character with high defense like Hulkenberg who has null fire and null charm items equipped. Pen Patra will cure Charm and Burn for the whole party, while Samarecarm and Medicall will increase your chances of surviving the onslaught.
Party composition for the dragon boss of the Heroes’ Rest quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
For our playthrough, we liked Prince on the protagonist as he is the only party member required for this fight. The Prince’s heavy damage works well with elements of Warlord such as Formation of Vigor, Front Boost, and Frigid Fortress Tactic, just to maximize your damage output, and create an extra weakness to exploit.
Heismay, with his high agility, works well as a Paladin as he can draw in attacks that have a high likelihood of missing, wasting the dragon’s Turn Icons. He works best with elements of Trickster to add supportive moves like Dekaja and Vidyartha.
With her high magic, Junah works well as the Persona Master, which can add weaknesses for others to exploit and wipe boosts with Ruin’s Flameflower. Elements of Saviour will help support the team with necessary moves such as Dekunda, Pen Patra, Mediall, and Samerecarm.
For our main damage dealer, we chose Strohl with his huge attack stat. As a Samurai the powerful Thunder Blade pairs with Junah’s Thunderhead Dance, to exploit a weakness. Add elements of Destroyer such as Stormbreaker Axe and Windbreaker, to push the dragon’s stats lower as well as deal meaningful damage.
Rewards for completing the Heroes’ Rest quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
For completing this quest you’ll be rewarded with the Cardinal Dragon Robe which grants Magic + 5 Endurance +5 and nullifies fire with DEF 380 EVA 0. More importantly, it’s one of three quests you need to complete to unlock the hardest dungeon in the game.