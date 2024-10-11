Metaphor: ReFantazio Tower of Insolence – Trial of the Dragon Bygone Legacy
Some of the hardest and best fights in Metaphor: ReFantazio are linked to the Trial of the Dragon quests, which see you climb difficult towers before taking on a difficult dragon boss fight. Each of these dragons has a gimmick to it making the fight even more difficult. The dragon for the Bygone Legacy quest repels all types of damage except Almighty making it difficult to take down. If you want to defeat this dragon, here’s everything you need to know.
Contents
- What order should I do the Trials of the Dragon in? – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- How to beat the dragon boss for the Bygone Legacy quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Party composition for the dragon boss of the Heroes’ Rest quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Rewards for completing the Heroes’ Rest quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
What order should I do the Trials of the Dragon in? – Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Bygone Legacy quest for the Tower of Insolence is a difficult fight, but not the most difficult of the three. You will want the reward for the Heroes’ Rest trial as it nullifies fire, so you should complete that quest last.
We recommend that you begin with Mad Mischief at the Forsaken Tower, then complete the Bygone Legacy at the Tower of Insolence, before moving on to the Heroes’ Rest at the Tower of Blind Faith.
How to beat the dragon boss for the Bygone Legacy quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
This boss fight requires you to either use skills that create a weakness, or Almighty damage. Creating weaknesses provides the most benefits as they increase your turn icons, though they do take time to set up. Still with the right buffs it can lead to meaningful damage.
The dragon likes to poison the whole party so accessories that help prevent this are important. The Venomward Charm which is the reward for handing in 11 beetles is good for this as it prevents physical status conditions. It is good if you equip this to someone with Saviour skills like Pen Patra that can heal the whole party from status effects.
You will need the moves Dekaja or Ruin’s Flameflower to remove the dragon’s buffs, and Dekunda to remove all allies’ debuffs. While the Dragon will instantly set up again, this will at least waste its turns. Using Heismay with his high agility, with dodge skills equipped plus Holy Knight’s Proclamation will really help drain the dragon’s turns. Other than that, moves that create a weakness that another character can exploit like the skills of the Persona Master or Frigid Fortress Tactic will help you gain another turn.
You can synergize what your attackers do with your abilities to create weaknesses, but having a number of Almighty attacks will help with consistent damage. The Tycoon is perfect for this as it not only deals heavy Almighty damage but has a high crit rate to gain extra turns. If you master this Archetype you can also unlock Almighty boost for an extra 20% damage. The protagonist’s Prince Archetype also deals Almighty damage with Royal Slash.
Party composition for the dragon boss of the Heroes’ Rest quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
Prince is the obvious choice for the protagonist and he is the only party member required for this fight. The Prince’s heavy Almighty damage from Royal Slash works well with elements of Warlord such as Formation of Vigor, Front Boost, and Frigid Fortress Tactic, just to maximize your damage output, and create an extra weakness to exploit.
Heismay, with his high agility, works well as a Trickster with supportive moves like Dekaja and Vidyartha can help with elements of the Masked Dancer which can cause weaknesses to another type you have in your party. Holy Knight’s Proclamation from the Paladin Archetype will allow Heismay to draw in attacks with his high chance of dodging them.
With her high defense, Hulkenberg works well as the Saviour which will help support the team with necessary moves such as Dekunda, Pen Patra, Mediall, and Samerecarm. If you get extra turns adding in the Tycoon’s Gold Rush and Almighty Boost will help out.
For our main damage dealer, we chose Strohl with his huge attack stat. Tycoon’s Gold Rush deals physical damage, so we prefer Strohl over our magic dealers. Attacks from Samurai and Destroyer can also help out if you can set up weaknesses with Heismay. Thunderhead Dance will allow Strohl to use the powerful Thunder Blade or Stormbreaker Axe to nullify buffs.
Rewards for completing the Heroes’ Rest quest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
For completing this quest you’ll be rewarded with the Cardinal Dragon Raiment which grants Strength +5, Magic +5, and nullifies fire. It also has DEF 360, EVA 8. This armor is very necessary for the final quest in the trilogy, Heroes’ Rest. More importantly, it’s one of three quests you need to complete to unlock the hardest dungeon in the game.