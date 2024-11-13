Microsoft Flight Simulator release times for Xbox, Windows, and Steam
Microsoft Flight Simulator release times are just around the corner, as Microsoft and Asobo gear up to launch their latest Flight Sim game. It’s an ambitious one, as well, with more detailed worlds, less to download, and a bit of Animal Crossing and Pokemon Snap thrown in, just for good measure. There’s a revamped career mode as well, where you can pursue a path as a crop duster, a firefighter, or y’know, just a pilot, so it’s little surprise that Flight Sim 2024 is one of the most anticipated Xbox games.
We’ve listed all the Microsoft Flight Simulator release times below for major time zones. They’re the same on Windows, Xbox, and Steam, so you don’t miss out by being on a specific platform, and you can play it on Game Pass as well.
Microsoft Flight Simulator release times for Xbox, Windows PC, and Steam
Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 launches on Nov. 19, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET. Here’s what that looks like elsewhere.
- 8 a.m. PT
- 10 a.m. Central
- 1 p.m. BRT
- 4 p.m. GMT
- 5 p.m. CET
- 6 p.m. SAST
Nov. 20, 2024
- 12 a.m. SGT
- 1 a.m. JST
- 3 a.m. AEST
- 5 a.m. GILT
You can pre-load Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox or Windows now, though if you're playing on Steam, you'll have to wait until launch to download. It's a 50GB download, so bear that in mind when you're setting aside time to get started.