Xbox Gamescom 2024 schedule and how to watch
Microsoft shared its Xbox Gamescom schedule ahead of the big event’s opening night, and it’s full of upcoming Xbox games and big expansions. Everything from Stalker 2 to Avowed and even Forza Horizon 5 is on the list, though if you’re expecting surprise news for the likes of Fable and Xbox’s big reveals from Summer Game Fest, you might be in for disappointment.
Xbox is hosting a livestream every day after August 20’s Opening Night Live, and each stream is available for anyone to watch – no traveling to Germany required. If you are visiting, check out our handy guide to the Gamescom entrances and venue. It's a more confusing place than you might expect.
We’ve listed everything Microsoft has planned for Xbox at Gamescom 2024 below, including when you can expect each stream and where to watch it.
Xbox Gamescom 2024 schedule – August 21
Xbox’s first day is a mix of new games and updates on existing ones, including Diablo 4’s first expansion and Forza Horizon 5 news of some variety.
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Diablo Immortal
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Atomfall
- Starfield DLC: Shattered Space
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Overwatch 2
- Forza Horizon 5
- Dragon Ball Z: Sparking Zero
- Dustborn
Xbox Gamescom 2024 schedule – August 22
Day two is a bit more robust, with heavy hitters like Star Wars Outlaws and some smaller favorites, including an update on Little Nightmares 3.
- Star Wars Outlaws (and check out our Star Wars Outlaws preview for a deep-dive into the open world
- World of Warcraft: The War Within
- Fallout 76: Milepost Zero
- Towerborne
- ESO: Gold Road
- Fragpunk
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Two-Point Museum
- Project Birdseye
- Kill Night
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Eternal Strands
- Planet Coaster 2
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- The Casting of Frank Stone
- Mecha Break
- Little Nightmares 3
- Date Everything
Xbox Gamescom 2024 schedule – August 23
Xbox is rolling out the new first-party games for Gamescom’s final day, including another look at Avowed.
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Avowed
- Ara: History Untold
- Sea of Thieves
- 33 Immortals
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (we also have a Metaphor ReFantazio preview if you can't wait for more details)
- Tails of Iron 2
- Squirrel with a Gun
- Path of Exile 2
- The First Descendant
- Commandos: Origin
Where to watch Xbox at Gamescom 2024
Xbox will stream all its showcases on the official Xbox Twitch channel and Xbox YouTube channel. They start each day at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. Xbox didn’t say how long each stream will last, but you can catch the video on demand version or catch individual trailers after the stream ends.