Minecraft Snapshot 25w03a adds game tests and reverts an annoying change
Last week the team at Mojang began releasing new Minecraft snapshots and that continues this week with the new 25w03a snapshot. Last week added a bunch of new features to the testing pool, so as expected, this week is more about tweaking them and fixing bugs than anything else. However, it has now added the game test system from Bedrock Edition into Java as a data pack, which is a big win.
The game test system is too complex for me to fully understand and explain, but in short, it’s a framework that allows build and test custom add-ons and scenarios in the game. This is the kind of thing the Minecraft modding community has created their own systems for, but the ability to do it in-game can help streamline the process. Plus, it lowers the skill barrier for developers, helping more people make some of the best Minecraft mods.
However, perhaps the biggest win is that one of the annoying changes that ruined Minecraft last week has been reverted, and players will now need to fall three blocks before taking fall damage again, rather than two.
Full change list for Minecraft Snapshot 25w03a
Changes
- Leaf Litter can be used in the Composter
- Saddles equipped onto Pigs or Striders will now maintain properties such as custom name when dropped
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 63
- The Resource Pack version is now 48
- New entry point net.minecraft.gametest.Main is present in the server jar