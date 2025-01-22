Video Games

Minecraft Snapshot 25w04a reverts controversial movement changes

The much disliked movement changes made to Minecraft a few weeks ago have been reverted in the latest snapshot

Ryan Woodrow

Minecraft
Minecraft / Mojang

The latest Minecraft snapshot has arrived and while it mostly makes technical changes, there is reason for players to rejoice, as the old Minecraft bugfixes that ruined the game have now been reverted after a couple of weeks of complaints from the community. You can now continue to move faster when going diagonally, as well as remain sprinting when doing certain actions that would otherwise affect your movement speed.

This comes with a note from the developers that the team still wants to look into altering these mechanics but admits that the way they “fixed” those bugs caused too many problems for it to be worth it. It also adds language support for Kyrgyz, so if you speak it, enjoy – I’ll be sticking with Pirate though.

Minecraft Snapshot 25w04a feature list

Minecraft screenshot of an Enchanting Table in a spurce wood hut with bookshelves and an Ender Chest.
Minecraft / Mojang

New Features

  • Added language support for Kyrgyz

Changes

  • Reverted fixes:
  • MC-271065 - Diagonal movement is not normalized when crouching or using certain items
  • MC-152728 - The player continues sprinting when performing actions that slow them down
  • Developer's Note: After consideration, we have decided to revert both fixed bugs. While we do want to revisit these mechanics in the future, it's clear that these recent fixes alone didn't quite hit the mark and caused too many negative side-effects for parkour, speedbridging, and movement in general
  • Crossbows will now show all charged projectiles in their tooltip instead of just the first
  • All charged projectiles will also add their entire tooltip as a subsection, instead of only Fireworks
  • All container items with stored contents, such as a Chest picked with Ctrl+Pick Block, will now list the first 4 items in their tooltip just like Shulker Boxes

Technical Changes

  • The Data Pack version is now 64
  • The Resource Pack version is now 49
