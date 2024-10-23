Monster Hunter Wilds beta times for PS5, Xbox, and PC
Capcom announced a round of Monster Hunter Wilds beta tests for PS Plus members and another for Xbox, non-Plus PS5 players, and PC via Steam, and they’re just around the corner. The Monster Hunter Wilds betas are open for anyone, though PS Plus members get access to the beta a few days before everyone else can jump in. The beta lets you test character creation and multiplayer, and you’ll get a few story missions and access to a higher-level hunt.
Monster Hunter Wilds beta times on PS5 for PS Plus members
If you subscribe to any PS Plus tier, you can get into the Monster Hunter Wilds beta on PS5 starting October 28, 2024 starting at:
- 8 p.m. PT
- 11 p.m. ET
October 29, 2024
- 12 a.m. BRT
- 3 a.m. GMT
- 4 a.m. CET
The beta runs until October 30, 2024, at the same time, or October 31, if you’re outside U.S. time zones.
Monster Hunter Wilds beta times for PC, Xbox, and PS5
Everyone else can start playing the Monster Hunter Wilds beta on October 31, 2024, at:
- 8 p.m. PT
- 11 p.m. ET
November 1, 2024
- 12 a.m. BRT
- 3 a.m. GMT
- 4 a.m. CET
And it’ll run until the same time on November 3, 2024, or November 4, if you’re not on a U.S. timezone.
What to expect from the Monster Hunter Wilds beta
It might be the first Wilds beta, but Capcom has a lot in store. After creating your character and Palico, using the full set of customization options that you’ll find in the launch version, you can choose the Story Trial or Doshaguma Hunt. The trial lets you see Wilds’ opening cutscene, learn how to use weapons, and complete a Chatacabra hunt, which sounds like a pretty standard introductory tutorial. The Doshaguma Hunt puts you on a Seikret – Monster Hunter Wilds’ version of a horse – and sets you free to explore and track down an Alpha Doshaguma. Capcom says it’s a chance to learn how Wilds’ new mechanics work.
Both parts of the beta let you play with up to three other players on any platform by sending up an SOS flare.
Your hunt data and story trial progress won’t carry over to the full version. However, like with Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creation trial, you can import your hunter and Palico from the beta when Wilds launches. Capcom also said they plan to give beta players a special round of rewards that will unlock once they start the full game, so if you can, make sure you play the beta on the same platform you plan on playing Monster Hunter Wilds when it launches on February 28, 2025.