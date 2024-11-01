Monster Hunter Wilds beta unable to connect to server error – how to fix
The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta is here, and while PS Plus subscribers have been playing for a couple of days now, if you're on PC or Xbox, or don't have a subscription on your PS5, you're probably trying to log into the game right now.
Monster Hunter Wilds is available to download via Steam and you can already launch the game on PC, but if you try to log in and start playing, you are most certainly getting the same error message over and over again: Unable to connect to Server. R1187-0-0:3.
In this quick guide, we look at the potential reasons why you're seeing this error code, and what you can to do fix it and start playing the Monster Hunter Wilds beta.
How to fix "Unable to connect to Server" error in Monster Hunter Wilds beta
At the time of writing of this article, the Monster Hunter Wilds beta is not live for PC and Xbox players, and you can't play on PS5 yet, unless you have a PS Plus subscription.
So the R1187 error most certainly means that the beta servers are not yet available to you. Before you start looking into other potential reasons and meddling with your PC or console settings, make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Wilds beta times guide, for the exact times when you should be able to start playing.
If you're reading this by the time the open beta test has launched for everyone, which is on Oct. 31, 8pm PT / Nov. 1, 3am GMT, you may want to check if the beta test is experiencing any technical issues or down time due to a massive influx of players, for example. You can always check the official Monster Hunter Twitter/X account for any updates on server status.
If you are still getting an error while the servers are up and running, you might want to check your network connection and firewall settings to make sure nothing is preventing Monster Hunter Wilds from connecting to the internet.
That's everything there is to know about the "Unable to connect to Server" error during the Monster Hunter Wilds beta. For more on the game, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds preview.