Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2: start times, platforms, and rewards
Missed the first beta for Monster Hunter Wilds? Worry not, for Capcom has you covered: Beta Test 2 for the upcoming RPG has been announced, giving you yet another chance to check out the title ahead of its release on February 28, 2025.
Table of Contents
Players will be able to access the game on two occasions: From February 6 to 9 and then again from February 13 to 16. Open Beta Test 2 will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S – it will feature crossplay, so you can try out playing with friends on other platforms.
In terms of content, things will be almost identical to the first test, only that you can also hunt for Gypceros. Your character from the first test – if you participated – will remain available to you.
Find the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 start times and rewards below.
Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2: start times
Phase 1 of the Open Beta Test 2 for Monster Hunter Wilds runs from February 6, 2025, at 7pm PST, to February 9, 2025, to 6:59pm PST. Find out what that means for your timezone below:
- February 6, 7pm PST
- February 6, 9pm CST (Central)
- February 6, 10pm EST
- February 7, 12am BRT
- February 7, 3am GMT
- February 7, 4am CET
- February 7, 8:30am IST
- February 7, 11am CST (China)
- February 7, 12pm KST/JST
- February 7, 2pm AEDT
- February 7, 4pm NZDT
Phase 2 of the Open Beta Test 2 for Monster Hunter Wilds runs from February 13, 2025, at 7pm PST, to February 16, 2025, to 6:59pm PST. Find out what that means for your timezone below:
- February 13, 7pm PST
- February 13, 9pm CST (Central)
- February 13, 10pm EST
- February 14, 12am BRT
- February 14, 3am GMT
- February 14, 4am CET
- February 14, 8:30am IST
- February 14, 11am CST (China)
- February 14, 12pm KST/JST
- February 14, 2pm AEDT
- February 14, 4pm NZDT
Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2: platforms
As mentioned before, Open Beta Test 2 will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with crossplay being enabled.
It’s important to note that you won’t require PS Plus to participate in the test on PS5 and you also won’t have to be a Xbox Game Pass subscriber to take part on Xbox Series X|S, so this test will be completely free for anyone regardless of platform.
The test on PC will be available via Steam.
Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2: rewards
Participating in Open Beta Test 2 for Monster Hunter Wilds is going to unlock some rewards for the live version of the game.
You’ll be able to claim a cute little charm to decorate your weapon with as well as receive an item pack with as-yet undisclosed contents – probably nothing too fancy, but helpful in boosting your start after launch.
Note that you need to play the beta test on the same platform as the release version of the game to be eligible for claiming your rewards, so please plan accordingly.