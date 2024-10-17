All the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview trailers and announcements
The October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview came and went with over a dozen trailers, some unexpected announcements, and a few long-awaited ports. We saw more Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, including Majima with a flaming guitar and some ship customization options. There’s a cartoon-style first-person shooter starring a mouse detective – and despite how Cuphead it looks, it seems like Studio MDHR isn’t involved – and finally, a release date for Alan Wake 2: The Lake House.
We’ve rounded up all the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview trailers and announcements below, including release dates.
Alan Wake 2 DLC: The Lake House release date
After months of teases and a generic October 2024 time frame, Remedy announced the Alan Wake 2 Lake House release date. The horror game’s expansion launches on October 22, 2024.
Cronos: The New Dawn reveal
Bloober Team might’ve just launched Silent Hill 2 remake to critical acclaim, but they aren’t taking a break just yet. The studio debuted their next project, Cronos: The New Dawn, a horror shooter that seems like what you might get if you crossed Layers of Fear with Dead Space or The Callisto Protocol. There’s not much else to go on at this point, but you can probably expect more in the coming months, leading up to Cronos: The New Dawn’s 2025 release date.
Blindfire reveal
Blindfire is yet another arena hero shooter, which, after Concord's demise and the genre’s general decline, needs a strong hook to make it stand out. Blindfire might have one, as it throws everyone into the dark as soon as a match starts. You can test it out in the Xbox Preview program now.
Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii trailer
The latest Pirate Yakuza trailer didn’t show us too much we haven’t seen already, but we did get a slightly deeper look at the story and customization. Majima’s memory loss plays a much bigger role than it first seemed like it would in the announcement trailer, and while you’re sailing around the big blue sea, you can customize your ship paint, figurehead, and other accessories. Because nobody likes a pirate with a manky ship.
Mouse PI For Hire reveal
Mouse PI for Hire takes classic 20th century-style animation and makes an FPS game out of it. There seems to be a lot more shooting than detecting going on, but at least it looks entertaining.
Subnautica 2 early access release date
Subnautica 2 is hitting early access sometime in early 2025, and it’ll launch on Game Pass as well as Xbox, and other platforms, of course.
Animal Well on Xbox
Animal Well, lowkey one of 2024’s best games, is on Xbox today, so if you held off getting it on Steam, now’s your chance. Check out our Animal Well review if you're wondering what makes the game so good.
Edens Zero video game reveal
The long-awaited game adaptation of Edens Zero finally saw the light of day, as Xbox and Konami showed off the project’s debut trailer. It’s an open-world game based on Hiro Mashima’s popular manga, and you can expect it to launch for Xbox and PC sometime in 2025.
Eternal Strands trailer
Yellow Brick Games was back with more Eternal Strands and a trailer showcasing how you can use the elements in combat to strategically target enemy weak points. It’s out sometime in 2025.
Mistfall Hunter trailer
Mistfall Hunter is a Soulslike extraction game, which is certainly a combination. It looks flashy and grim in equal measure, though you’ll have to wait ‘til 2025 to check it out for yourself.
Wheel World trailer
What if competing in bike races could save the world? Well it can in Wheel World, a stylish new indie game all about customizing your dream bike and averting impending catastrophe by winning races. Wheel World will launch on Game Pass as well when it releases in 2025.
Phasmophobia Xbox release
Kinetic’s wildly popular ghost-hunting game is coming to console, and you can see more about what’s in store in our Phasmophobia console release date coverage.
The Legend of Baboo
Giant fluffy dogs normally don’t come along for the ride in platforming adventures, but such a good boy is your main ally in The Legend of Baboo, an inventive-looking 3D action-platformer that releases – you guessed it – sometime in 2025.
Wuchang Fallen Feathers
As promised, we got to see quite a bit more of Wuchang Fallen Feathers in action, and while the number of Soulslikes in development is reaching rather concerning highs, Wuchang certainly has a strong visual style to help it stand out from the crowd. It’ll release in 2025 and is slated for Game Pass as well.
FBC Firebreak
Remedy’s multiplayer game is FBC Firebreak, a not-sequel to Control that takes place after Control and sees squads of three players team up to clear out the Federal Bureau of Control. It’ll launch in 2025 and is also planned for Game Pass.