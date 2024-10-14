October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview times and how to watch
A new Xbox Partner Preview is incoming, with roughly half an hour of updates and a dozen new trailers for upcoming games, including Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and news about the Alan Wake 2 expansion, among others. Xbox also promised “multiple world premieres,” so it sounds like Microsoft’s publishing partners have some surprises up their sleeves.
We’ve listed the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview times below, along with where to watch it and what Xbox has in store.
October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview times
The October Xbox Partner Preview starts at 10 a.m. Pacific on October 17, 2024. Here’s what that looks like for everywhere else.
- 10 a.m. PT
- 12 p.m. CT
- 1 p.m. ET
- 6 p.m. BST
- 7 p.m. CEST
- 10:30 p.m. IST
October 18, 2024
- 1 a.m. CST
- 2 a.m. KST/JST
- 4 a.m. AEDT
- 6 a.m. NZDT
Where to watch the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview
Xbox is hosting the Partner Preview on the official Xbox YouTube channel and Xbox Twitch channel, and you can watch it on Xbox’s American Sign Language channel. You can also catch it on LinkedIn, if you feel compelled to do so.
We’ve embedded the Partner Preview livestream below for convenience, though since Xbox marked it as age-restricted, you'll have to watch it on YouTube.
What to expect from the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview
Since this is a Partner Preview, Xbox won’t be showing off any first-party games, so don’t go in expecting any Fable or Gears news.
Instead, it’s all about Xbox’s third-party publishing partners, including Sega, Remedy Entertainment, and 505 Games. Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is on the list, and Xbox said Alan Wake 2’s expansion will turn up, alongside Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a Souls-like action-RPG set in China’s Ming Dynasty.