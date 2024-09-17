Overwatch 2 Season 12 midseason patch notes: Every hero nerf and buff
Blizzard published the Overwatch 2 Season 12 midseason patch notes, and while the multiplayer game’s World of Warcraft collaboration is the headline feature, there’s a handful of balance changes across the board as well. Unlike in previous patches, there’s no obvious pattern to the midseason changes. Some are corrections for previous fixes, some are just cases of Blizzard still struggling to find the right mix of armor and health for characters such as D.Va, and a few are meant to encourage specific types of playstyles.
Overwatch 2 Season 12 midseason patch notes
Tank nerfs and buffs
The tank passive is getting tweaked again, this time dropping knockback resistance from 40 percent to 25 percent.
D.Va nerf and buff
- Mech armor health reduced from 375 to 325
- Mech base health increased from 200 to 225
Orisa buff
- Orisa's movement penalty during Fortify is now 10 percent instead of 20 percent
Roadhog buff
- The Roadhog rollercoaster continues. His resource regeneration from Take a Breather is going back up to 10 per second instead of eight per second
Sigma buffs
- Impact damage is down from 25 to 15
- However, explosion damage is getting bumped from 30 to 40
- Sigma also won't damage himself anymore
Damage nerfs and buffs
The damage passive remains the same, for now, but a few heroes are getting a small number of tweaks.
Bastion buffs
- Configuration Assault's spread is two degrees instead of 2.2 degrees
- Configuration Artillery's cost is 12 percent less
Cassidy nerfs and buffs
- The Flashbang's Hinder effect lasts 0.9 seconds instead of 1.2, and it deals 75 damage instead of 45
- Cassidy's ultimate is 10 percent cheaper
Hanzo buffs and nerfs
- Normal arrows are no longer affected by global projectile size increases
- Maximum damage from arrow fire is up from 120 to 125
- Time to fully charge increased from 0.72 to 0.87 seconds
Venture nerf
- Shield health gained per ability dropped from 40 to 30
Support buffs
There's not a whole lot going on with the support role this patch, but a few heroes get some small buffs.
Moira buff
- Coalesence damage increased from 70 to 85
Lifeweaver buff
- Thorn Volley's max ammo is 100 instead of 80
Zenyatta buffs
- Destruction Orbs deal 50 damage, and Orb of Discord's cooldown drops to six seconds instead of seven
There’s also a small number of bug fixes and an update to Mystery Heroes that replaces open queue with role queue, which kind of takes the mystery out of Mystery Heroes. If you want the open queue experience, though, you can still create it as a custom game.