Overwatch 2 Season 13 patch notes: Hero nerfs, buffs, and yet another Sombra rework
The Overwatch 2 Season 13 patch notes are here, and while it’s a quiet season for most Heroes in the multiplayer game, Blizzard has, once more, reworked how Sombra’s kit works. Whether it’s a nerf or a buff depends on who you’re asking, though. The current consensus is split between thinking it’ll make Sombra a more balanced character who can’t just slip away from any danger and those – like me – who regret seeing Sombra be reduced to another flank-style unit. We have Tracer for that, Blizzard.
The Season 13 patch notes are also full of tweaks to maps, mostly changes designed to stop people from camping out at spawn points or extra cover and, in Mumbani’s case, the removal of a particularly bothersome tree.
Also included is a reminder that Overwatch 2’s Halloween event is live now, and the My Hero Academia crossover goes up soon.
Overwatch 2 Season 13 patch notes
Mauga buff
- Mauga’s burn effect lasts an extra second – four in total now, instead of three
Ramattra nerf
- Ramattra’s pummel attack won’t pierce barriers now, but it will deal 2.5 times more damage to barriers
Reinhardt nerf
- Reinhardt’s barrier health drops 100, from 1,600 to 1,500
Hanzo buff
- Hanzo gets a slight health boost, from 225 to 250
Sojourn buffs and nerf
- Railgun energy keeps degenerating after passing the 25 percent mark, but time before degeneration starts is 12 seconds now, instead of seven
- Disruptor Shot’s damage is up from 60 to 80, and it converts 25 percent of damage dealt to railgun energy
Baptiste buff
- Baptist’s primary fire recoil hits 30 percent less hard
Brigitte nerf
- This is the kind of nerf only pro players will likely notice, but Brigitte’s repair pack cooldown is 5.5 seconds instead of five seconds
Juno nerfs
- Mediblaster’s falloff range is down to 20-35 meters instead of 30-50 meters
- Its healing is six now, instead of 6.5
Sombra’s Seasoon 13 rework
Hack changes
- No longer ends stealth, but does reveal Sombra
- Hacked ability lockout effect duration reduced from 1.5 seconds to one second, and EMP duration is unchanged
- BOB hacked stun duration reduced from 10 to three seconds
Translocator changes
- Cooldown is seven seconds instead of five
EMP changes
- Ultimate costs 12 percent more to cast
Stealth changes
- No longer passive and now activates by using Translocator
- Duration is five seconds
- Added stealth timer around the reticle and removed ability icon
- Taking damage now reveals Sombra for one second instead of ending stealth
If you're keen to see the map changes for yourself, the official Overwatch 2 site shows before and after images of each alteration.