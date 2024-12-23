Palworld Feybreak update patch notes: 10 biggest changes
Palworld’s second major update since its January launch is here and this one is a biggie. Where the summer’s update added one small island and a handful of Pals, this update brings an island that is six times bigger, even more Pals, and a whole bunch of cool new mechanics to explore. The team did a good job of keeping a lot of stuff close to their chest before launch, so you might not know about some of the best updates yet.
We’ve put together this list of all the biggest additions and changes you can find in this update so you know exactly what to look for when you jump back into the game.
A new island
Starting with what we knew from the word go, this update adds a brand new island to the map. It’s six times bigger than Sakurajima – the island added in the summer update – and it looks to have a variety of biomes to explore. The island is located southwest of the volcano island and close enough that you can glide, fly, or swim there with ease.
New Pals
Of course, this new island is home to a bunch of brand-new Pals. We’re still trying to figure out exactly how many, as a limited few have been shown off in the update, but given how many were added in the previous update, we expect it to be between 20 and 30 new Pals. What we do know is that there is a new raid added for Xenolord, which is related to the “Xeno” Pals added in the last update.
Plus, when exploring you can now encounter new Predator Pals, which are tougher and more aggressive foes you can meet while out exploring.
Terraria crossover
The first element of the previously announced Terraria crossover has arrived with this update in the form of the famous sword from the game, Meowmere. This is a powerful sword that also fires projectiles when you swing it, so it’s a useful tool.
Tech tree and level cap expansion
If you’ve already hit the maximum level then don’t worry as plenty of new stuff will be added to the tech tree in this update, now taking you up to Level 60. There’s some cool new tech that we’ll talk about shortly, but most importantly there’s a new tier of gear and a variety of weapons you can craft, including stuff that requires the new Chromite and Hexolite Quartz resources, which are exclusive to Feybreak.
Hardcore difficulty
You can now up the difficulty in a major way with hardcore mode. If you play using this mode it means that when you die, you’ll be dead forever and lose all your progress. Pals will also have hardcore mode, which will mean that if they fall in battle they will be dead forever. You can enable hardcore mode for players and Pals separately.
Pal expeditions
By crafting a Pal Expedition Station you can now send Pals out on trips to gather resources for you. Yet another way to passively gather resources is greatly welcome, although it isn’t without its risks, so make sure you assemble a good team before sending them out on their adventure.
Pal labor research
At a new building called the Pal Labour Research Lab, you can research ways to increase your Pal’s efficiency, which will then unlock permanent passive and new exclusive buildings that will increase the effectiveness of Pals working at your base. The ethics may be questionable, but the results don’t lie.
New buildings
There are plenty of new buildings that have been added across the tech tree, and here’s the full list:
- Large-Scale Electric Egg Incubator
- Guild Chest
- Item Retrieval Machine
- Medicine Rack
- Flea Market
- Large-Scale Strone Oven
- Gigantic Furnace
- Skillfruit Orchard
- Gold Coin Assembly Line
- Ladders
- Pure Quartz Mine
- Accumulator
New weapons
On top of that, your arsenal has increased. Here is a list of every new weapon in the update:
- Makeshift SMG
- Makeshift Assault Rifle
- Makeshift Shotgun
- Old Revolver
- SMG
- Semi-Auto Rifle
- Semi-Auto Shotgun
- Laser Gatling Gun
- Plasma Cannon
- Compound Bow
- Advanced Bow
- Katana
- Beam Sword
- Elemental Grenades
Players can now sit on chairs
A lot’s going on, maybe just take a break for a minute.