Get free exclusive Palworld skins by watching Twitch streams

Ryan Woodrow

Golden Relaxaurus, Sailor Quivern, and Summer Chillet
In the last major Palworld update, one of the features that went a little under the radar was Pal skins, due to how few of them were currently available in the game. That is finally changing though, as Palworld is participating in Twitch.tv’s Summer of Rewards event, where you can get exclusive in-game items just by watching Palworld Twitch streams.

We’ll explain what skins are on offer, and how you can get your hands on them.

How to get free Pal skins in Palworld

Palworld Summer Chillet
The three skins on offer are Golden Relaxaurus, Summer Chillet, and Sailor Quivern, each more adorable than the last. Here are the steps for how to get them:

  • Make sure your Twitch account is linked with a Steam account where you own Palworld, which you can do at this link.
  • Between now and 5pm PT on August 27, 2024, watch any Palworld stream with the “drops enabled” tag. You can find these streams using this link.
  • You can check your Twitch Drops Inventory page to see how close you are to earning the rewards.
  • Watch the selected streams for long enough to get all three drops.

Once you’ve earned them, you can equip them in-game.

Published
