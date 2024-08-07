Palworld v0.3.5 patch notes: everything new in August 7 update
Full Palworld patch notes for the v0.3.5 update
Palworld’s latest patch is a small one, but you’ll really appreciate the quality of life features it updates and the bugs it fixes. If you’re tired of Pals constantly getting stuck all around your base this patch eases those issues, although doesn’t solve them entirely, plus a few small tweaks to building mechanics and synching issues on the Oil Rig Stronghold in Palworld.
Below are the full patch notes for Palworld v0.3.5
Palworld v0.3.5 patch notes
This update is 116MB large:
Base Fixes
- The frequency of notifications for Pals stuck in the base was too high, so we have suppressed them
- Notifications are now only displayed when the player is within the range of the base where the incident is occurring
- Notifications for problems related to natural objects like rocks and trees will no longer be shown
- In some cases where a working pal is stuck, they will now work remotely from where they are standing
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a problem where pillars could not be built underwater
- Fixed a problem where the oil rig turrets were desyncing in multiplayer
Text
- Fixed a bug where simplified characters were mixed into the traditional Chinese translation
- Other minor text related bugs fixed
Published