Palworld v0.3.9 patch notes: Everything in the Oct 1 update

Ryan Woodrow

Palworld coming to PS5 and the circumstances surrounding Pocketpair being sued by Nintendo haven’t slowed down the frequency of these small updates for the game. As always with these minor patches, they may be small – this one coming in at just 95MB – but it adds things that you’ll appreciate. We’ll run through the full Palworld patch notes now.

Palworld patch notes for v0.3.9

This patch is available to download now on PC and Xbox, and will be coming to PS5 very soon.

Palworld version v0.3.9 has been released!

  • Improved server FPS when there are many guilds on dedicated servers
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash during cutscenes in towers

Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.

