Pokémon Go All Out: All Research Tasks
A new season has begun in Pokémon Go, introducing the Dynamax mechanic alongside new Pokémon from the Galar region. This season’s inaugural event, GO All Out, focuses its efforts on those newcomers with several Collection Challenges and Research Tasks, giving you the perfect opportunity to get started on filling out the Galar portion of your Pokédex.
Double XP bonuses for catching and evolving Pokémon for the duration of the event from September 3 to 10, 2024, at 10am local time sweeten the deal.
Find all GO All Out Research Tasks in Pokémon Go below.
Pokémon Go All Out: Galar Calling – All Special Research Tasks
Galar Calling is the Seasonal Special Research for this season of Pokémon Go, which means that you can claim it at any point between September 3, 2024, at 10am local time and December 3, 2024, at 9:59am local time. Once claimed, you can complete the missions whenever you like.
Note that this is going to be a long series of Research Tasks, which will have some time gates strewn in before the next steps will be revealed. During the GO All Out event, the first six steps are available for completion. Further note that you’ll be asked to make a choice between one of Galar’s starter Pokémon after completing Step 1, which will change the missions and rewards depending on your decision.
Here are all Galar Calling Special Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 19
- Catch 8 Pokémon: Charged TM x3
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x800, Stardust x800
Step 2 of 19
Choose between adventuring with Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble.
Step 3 of 19
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Poké Ball x3
- Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon: Pinap Berry x5
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x1,000, Grookey/Scorbunny/Sobble
Step 4 of 19
- Catch 88 Pokémon: XP x1,000
- Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms: Stardust x500
- Explore 8 km: Grookey/Scorbunny/Sobble Candy x20
- Evolve a Grookey/Scorbunny/Sobble: Poké Ball x15
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x1,500, Great Ball x10
Step 5 of 19
- Catch 88 Pokémon: XP x2,000
- Send 8 Gifts to friends: Stardust x1,000
- Hatch 8 Eggs: Grookey/Scorbunny/Sobble Candy x50
- Evolve a Thwackey/Raboot/Drizzile: Rare Candy x3
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,000, Wooloo
Step 6 of 19
Wait until Professor Willow completes his investigation and unlocks the next steps of the Special Research.
Pokémon Go All Out: All Field Research Tasks
Field Research Tasks will be available from spinning PokéStops during the event duration, so from September 3 to 10, 2024, at 10am local time. Once claimed, you can finish them as you like without any time limit, provided you have enough free storage space for the Tasks.
Here are all GO All Out Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 5 Pokémon: Poké Ball x10, Great Ball x5, Pinap Berry x3, or XP x500
- Catch 8 Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Skwovet or Wooloo
Pokémon Go All Out: All Collection Challenges
Collection Challenges and their rewards will only be available during the event’s runtime, so make sure to complete them and claim the spoils before September 10, 2024, at 10am local time.
GO All Out Collection Challenge: Galar Beginnings
- Grookey (wild, Special Research, Field Research, 5 km Eggs)
- Thwackey (evolution)
- Scorbunny (wild, Special Research, Field Research, 5 km Eggs)
- Raboot (evolution)
- Sobble (wild, Special Research, Field Research, 5 km Eggs)
- Drizzile (evolution)
- Completion rewards: XP x5,000, Stardust x2,500, Wooloo
GO All Out Collection Challenge: Skwovet & Wooloo
- Skwovet (wild, Field Research)
- Greedent (evolution)
- Wooloo (wild, Special Research, Field Research, Collection Challenge)
- Dubwool (evolution)
- Completion rewards: XP x5,000, Stardust x2,500, Wooloo
