Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: Taken Over – all Research Tasks
Look who’s back, back again: Giovanni, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra have arrived on the stage of Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025 with yet another Taken Over event. This event will run until January 19, 2025, at 8pm local time and features the debuts of Shroodle and Grafaiai.
Table of Contents
As is tradition for Team Rocket events, you’re able to make Shadow Pokémon forget Frustration during its runtime. Giovanni, meanwhile, has a new ace up his sleeve – a mighty Shadow Palkia, which you can liberate from him as part of a Special Research.
Find all Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: Taken Over tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: Taken Over – Special Research Tasks
Log in before January 19, 2025, at 8pm local time to claim this Special Research and you’ll be able to finish it whenever you want. Note that you can only work on one Rocket Research at a time, so if you still have an active Special Research featuring the antagonists in your log, you’ll need to finish that one before you can obtain access to the latest.
Here are all Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over Special Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 5
- Catch 15 Pokémon: Pinap Berry x5
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon: Poké Ball x10
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: Mysterious Component x1
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x1,500, Stardust x500, Wooper (Fashionable)
Step 2 of 5
- Catch 20 Pokémon: Pinap Berry x5
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: Great Ball x10
- Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts: Mysterious Component x3
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,000, Stardust x1,000, Croagunk (Fashionable)
Step 3 of 5
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo: XP x2,500
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff: XP x2,500
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra: XP x2,500
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,500, Stardust x1,500, Super Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 5
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss: Hyper Potion x10
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss: Ultra Ball x10
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss: Max Revive x6
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x3,000, Stardust x2,000, Absol (Fashionable)
Step 5 of 5
- Claim reward: Stardust x1,500
- Claim reward: Stardust x1,500
- Claim reward: Stardust x1,500
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x6,000, Stardust x5,000, Fast TM x3
Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: Taken Over – Field Research Tasks
The Field Research tasks will be obtainable until January 19, 2025, at 8pm local time from any Gyms – simply spin the photodisc and see what you get. Once logged, you have unlimited time to complete them.
Here are all Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over Field Research Tasks:
- Defeat 1 Team Go Rocket Grunt: Mysterious Component x1
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon: Fast TM x1 or Charged TM x1
Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: Taken Over – Collection Challenges
The Collection Challenge will be available until January 19, 2025, at 8pm local time and needs to be completed before this deadline, if you want to obtain all its rewards.
Catch the following Pokémon to complete the Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over Collection Challenge:
- Gothita [Wild]
- Stunky [Wild]
- Mareanie [Wild]
- Sneasel (Fashionable) [Wild]
- Croagunk (Fashionable) [Wild, Special Research]
- Wooper (Fashionable) [Wild, Special Research]
- Absol (Fashionable) [Wild, Special Research]
- Rewards: Stardust x5,000, Trubbish
