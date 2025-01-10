Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: All Research Tasks
Don your finest piece of clothing, because Fashion Week 2025 is upon us in Pokémon Go. The event is set to run from January 10, 2025, at 10am local time to January 19, 2025, at 8pm local time and features bonuses to Stardust and Candy XL when catching Pokémon.
Table of Contents
Additionally, Kirlia (Top Hat) has an increased Shiny chance and Minccino (Fashionable) as well as Cinccino (Fashionable) celebrate their debut in the game. Fashion Week also brings a paid Timed Research as well as free Field Research and Collection Challenges to the table.
Find all Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025 tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: Timed Research Tasks
The Timed Research Tasks for Fashion Week will be available exclusively during the event’s runtime, so until January 19, 2025, at 8pm local time – this means that if you want to claim all of the available rewards, you need to finish the missions before the appointed time. The ticket is available for a price of $5 USD or your regional equivalent in the shop.
Here are all Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025 Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Furfrou
- Catch 20 Pokémon: Furfrou
- Explore 2 km: Furfrou
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Furfrou
- Take snapshots of 4 different wild Pokémon: Minccino (Fashionable)
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x1,000, XP x1,000, Runway Pose (Avatar Item)
Step 2 of 2
- Catch 30 Pokémon: Furfrou
- Catch 40 Pokémon: Furfrou
- Explore 4 km: Furfrou
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: Furfrou
- Take snapshots of 8 different wild Pokémon: Minccino (Fashionable)
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x2,500, XP x2,500, Dragonite (Fashionable)
Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: Field Research Tasks
The event-exclusive Field Research Tasks are available from spinning PokéStops during Fashion Week until January 19, 2025, at 8pm local time. Unlike Timed Research Tasks, Field Research Tasks stick around even after the event has ended, as long as you’ve got enough space in your Research Task tab – so there is no rush in completing them, as you won’t lose out on any rewards.
Here are all Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025 Field Research Tasks:
- Catch a Furfrou: Stardust x1,000 or XP x1,000
- Explore 1 km: Furfrou
- Explore 2 km: Minccino (Fashionable)
- Win a Raid: Minccino (Fashionable)
- Win 2 Raids: Butterfree (Fashionable) or Dragonite (Fashionable)
- Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon: Diglett (Fashionable) or Blitzle (Fashionable)
Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: Collection Challenge
Like Timed Research Tasks, Collection Challenges are only available while the event is active – that also goes for their rewards. To complete a Collection Challenge, catch or evolve all of its required Pokémon between January 10, 2025, at 10am local time and January 19, 2025, at 8pm local time. Don’t forget to claim your rewards right away.
Here are all Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025 Collection Challenges:
Fashion Week
- Skitty [Wild]
- Buneary [Wild]
- Diglett (Fashionable) [Wild, Field Research]
- Furfrou [Wild, Raid, Timed Research, Field Research]
- Bruxish [Wild]
- Blitzle (Fashionable) [Wild, Field Research]
- Kirlia (Fashionable) [Wild]
- Rewards: XP x5,000 and Shinx (Fashionable)
For more Pokémon Go, check out this month’s Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.