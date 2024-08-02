Pokémon Go Fossil Cup – Great League Edition: Best Pokémon
Time to get those rusty old bones back in shape: Fossil Cup – Great League Edition is up next in Pokémon Go, challenging you to field teams of Pokémon that have either stood the test of time by surviving for millions of years or that have been resurrected from fossils by the power of mad science.
Table of Contents
Fossil Cup – Great League Edition will run from August 2 to 16, 2024, so it’s worth digging up the right team for this two-week period and carve your prowess in stone. Wins will be especially lucrative in the second half of the cup’s runtime, as Stardust rewards will be quadrupled.
This Go Battle League competition runs on a special ruleset limiting participating Pokémon to a maximum amount of 1,500 competition points (CP). In addition, you may only field Pokémon of the Water-, Rock-, and Steel-types.
Show your opponents that size matters not with the best Pokémon for Fossil Cup – Great League Edition in Pokémon Go based on statistics and simulations provided by PvPoke.com.
Pokémon Go Fossil Cup – Great League Edition: Best Leads
These Pokémon aggressively apply pressure on your opponent right from the start of a duel and can survive even tough battles for a long time – they are perfect to open a match up, enabling you to score an early knockout or set up a strong counter play.
- Poliwrath [S] (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Icy Wind)
- Shadow Quagsire (Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, Stone Edge)
- Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake)
- Magnezone (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot)
- Shadow Feraligatr (Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, Crunch)
- Escavalier (Counter, Drill Run, Aerial Ace)
- Ferrothorn (Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Thunder)
- Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake)
- Quaquaval (Wing Attack, Close Combat, Aerial Ace)
- Togedemaru (Thunder Shock, Fell Stinger, Wild Charge)
[S] = Regular form and Shadow form perform comparably.
Pokémon Go Fossil Cup – Great League Edition: Best Safe Switches
If the opening pairing is to your disadvantage, you should consider switching out your lead for another Pokémon. This is where this category comes into play. They are either strong leads themselves or are specialized in countering some of the most popular leads. In any case, a switch will preserve your original lead to fight later on in the battle and perhaps force your opponent to also adapt their strategy on the fly.
- Poliwrath [S] (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Icy Wind)
- Shadow Feraligatr (Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, Crunch)
- Pelipper (Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane)
- Escavalier (Counter, Drill Run, Aerial Ace)
- Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake)
- Shadow Politoed (Mud Shot, Weather Ball (Water), Earthquake)
- Shadow Magnezone (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot)
- Shadow Quagsire (Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, Stone Edge)
- Jellicent (Hex, Surf, Shadow Ball)
- Golisopod (Shadow Claw, X-Scissor, Aerial Ace)
Pokémon Go Fossil Cup – Great League Edition: Best Closers
These Pokémon are particularly useful when there are no shields left in play on either side – they are incredibly tough themselves or end battles quickly thanks to powerful charge attacks.
- Registeel [S] (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)
- Ferrothorn [S] (Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Thunder)
- Togedemaru (Thunder Shock, Fell Stinger, Wild Charge)
- Shadow Excadrill (Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide)
- Magnezone [S] (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot)
- Quaquaval (Wing Attack, Close Combat, Aerial Ace)
- Shadow Quagsire (Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, Stone Edge)
- Jellicent (Hex, Surf, Shadow Ball)
- Poliwrath (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Icy Wind)
- Lanturn (Spark, Surf, Thunderbolt)
Pokémon Go Fossil Cup – Great League Edition: Best Attackers
These Pokémon perform best when fighting a trainer who still has shields, while you no longer have shields yourself. They combine important resistances and strong fast attacks to compensate for this disadvantage. For this reason, you rarely see Shadow forms in this role – they take more damage than their regular counterparts, making them a risky card to put on the table.
- Ludicolo (Razor Leaf, Ice Beam, Leaf Storm)
- Kartana (Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade, Night Slash)
- Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)
- Poliwrath (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Icy Wind)
- Ferrothorn (Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Thunder)
- Jellicent (Hex, Surf, Shadow Ball)
- Lanturn (Spark, Surf, Thunderbolt)
- Mantine (Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Ice Beam)
- Araquanid (Bug Bite, Bug Buzz, Bubble Beam)
- Shadow Ferrothorn (Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Thunder)
Fossil Cup certainly is a breath of fresh air from the meta perspective, though it sadly still doesn’t feature fossil Pokémon in any relevant positions – thematically, that’s a bit of a miss. In terms of changes compared to last year, we have the rise of Feraligatr and the addition of Quagsire to mix things up a little – overall, though, what’s good and what’s bad hasn’t changed all that much, so last year’s teams should fare alright.