Video Games

Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition: All Research Tasks

Discover all tasks and rewards of the Galarian Expedition event

Marco Wutz

Niantic

It’s time to put on your best Indiana Jones-inspired outfit, because the Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition event runs from October 4, 2024, at 10am local time, to October 11, 2024, at 8pm local time – and what a worthwhile research trip this one will be.

Table of Contents

  1. Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition: Field Research Tasks
  2. Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition: Collection Challenges

Daily Adventure Incense has been updated to feature the Shiny forms of Galarian Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos for the first time. In addition to these exciting debuts, the event offers a series of Field Research Tasks and Collection Challenges for free, while a new Masterwork Research can be purchased in the shop in order to obtain another Master Ball.

Find all Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition tasks and rewards below.

Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition: Field Research Tasks

You can obtain event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops while the event runs, so until October 11, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve added a task to your list, you may complete it whenever you want without any time pressure.

Here are all Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition Field Research Tasks:

  • Explore 1 km: Nidoran (Male), Nidoran (Female), Abra, or Spheal
  • Explore 5 km: Absol or Chansey
  • Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Poké Ball x20, Great Ball x10, or Ultra Ball x5
  • Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: Foongus, Shinx, XP x2,000, or Stardust x1,000

Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition: Collection Challenges

Collection Challenges and their rewards are only available during the event’s timeframe, so be sure to complete them and collect your dues before October 11, 2024, at 8pm local time. You need to catch or evolve all Pokémon listed under a Collection Challenge in order to finish it.

Here are all Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition Collection Challenges:

Challenge 1

  • Abra [Wild, Field Research]
  • Kadabra [Evolution]
  • Alakazam [Evolution]
  • Spheal [Wild, Field Research]
  • Sealeo [Evolution]
  • Walrein [Evolution]
  • Foongus [Wild, Field Research]
  • Amoonguss [Evolution]
  • Reward: Alolan Marowak, Ultra Ball x20, XP x5,000

Challenge 2

  • Nidoran (Male) [Wild, Field Research]
  • Nidorino [Evolution]
  • Nidoking [Evolution]
  • Nidoran (Female) [Wild, Field Research]
  • Nidorina [Evolution]
  • Nidoqueen [Evolution]
  • Beldum [Wild]
  • Absol [Wild, Field Research]
  • Reward: Aerodactyl, Ultra Ball x20, XP x5,000

Finally, you can purchase the Masterwork Research for $7.99 USD or your regional equivalent in the Pokémon Go store. As usual, there is absolutely no time limit on finishing this long research, which appears to feature the same tasks and rewards – with the exception of the encounters – as the Catching Wonders version.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides