Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition: All Research Tasks
It’s time to put on your best Indiana Jones-inspired outfit, because the Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition event runs from October 4, 2024, at 10am local time, to October 11, 2024, at 8pm local time – and what a worthwhile research trip this one will be.
Daily Adventure Incense has been updated to feature the Shiny forms of Galarian Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos for the first time. In addition to these exciting debuts, the event offers a series of Field Research Tasks and Collection Challenges for free, while a new Masterwork Research can be purchased in the shop in order to obtain another Master Ball.
Find all Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition: Field Research Tasks
You can obtain event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops while the event runs, so until October 11, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve added a task to your list, you may complete it whenever you want without any time pressure.
Here are all Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition Field Research Tasks:
- Explore 1 km: Nidoran (Male), Nidoran (Female), Abra, or Spheal
- Explore 5 km: Absol or Chansey
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Poké Ball x20, Great Ball x10, or Ultra Ball x5
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: Foongus, Shinx, XP x2,000, or Stardust x1,000
Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition: Collection Challenges
Collection Challenges and their rewards are only available during the event’s timeframe, so be sure to complete them and collect your dues before October 11, 2024, at 8pm local time. You need to catch or evolve all Pokémon listed under a Collection Challenge in order to finish it.
Here are all Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition Collection Challenges:
Challenge 1
- Abra [Wild, Field Research]
- Kadabra [Evolution]
- Alakazam [Evolution]
- Spheal [Wild, Field Research]
- Sealeo [Evolution]
- Walrein [Evolution]
- Foongus [Wild, Field Research]
- Amoonguss [Evolution]
- Reward: Alolan Marowak, Ultra Ball x20, XP x5,000
Challenge 2
- Nidoran (Male) [Wild, Field Research]
- Nidorino [Evolution]
- Nidoking [Evolution]
- Nidoran (Female) [Wild, Field Research]
- Nidorina [Evolution]
- Nidoqueen [Evolution]
- Beldum [Wild]
- Absol [Wild, Field Research]
- Reward: Aerodactyl, Ultra Ball x20, XP x5,000
Finally, you can purchase the Masterwork Research for $7.99 USD or your regional equivalent in the Pokémon Go store. As usual, there is absolutely no time limit on finishing this long research, which appears to feature the same tasks and rewards – with the exception of the encounters – as the Catching Wonders version.