Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1: All Research Tasks
Part 1 of Pokémon Go’s Halloween festivities in 2024 begins on October 22, 2024, at 10am local time and will run until October 28, 2024, at 10am local time, which is when Halloween 2024 Part 2 will come into play.
The Halloween event is an annual highlight on the calendar and this year’s edition has lots of fine content in store, such as the debut of Morpeko, the introduction of Aura Wheel as a move, Shiny Umbreon and Zorua getting boosted spawn rates, and a double Candy Catch bonus. Naturally, a series of Timed and Field Research Tasks complete the line-up.
Find all Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 Research Tasks and their rewards below.
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1: Timed Research Tasks
Timed Research Tasks and their rewards are only available as long as the event runs (though all Timed Research Tasks run through to the end of Halloween 2024 Part 2 in this special case), so make sure to finish the missions and claim your rewards before November 2, 2024, at 8pm local time – especially if you paid for a ticket, as you don’t want your money to go to waste.
Spiritomb Challenge
This Timed Research is free for all players and will be available once you’ve logged after the event has begun.
Here are all Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 Spiritomb Challenge Tasks:
- Catch 108 Ghost- or Dark-type Pokémon: Morpeko
- Make 108 Nice Throws: Frillish (Female)
- Make 108 Curveball Throws: Frillish (Male)
- Collect 1,080 Max Particles: Gastly
- Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Sableye
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x1,080, XP x1,080, Spiritomb
Morpeko Onesie
This Timed Research is unlocked by purchasing a ticket in the Pokémon Go store costing $5 USD or your regional equivalent.
Here are all Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 Morpeko Onesie Tasks:
Step 1 of 3:
- Catch 5 Pokémon: Lure Module x1
- Spin 3 PokéStops of Gyms: Pikachu (Witch Hat)
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: Silver Pinap Berry x2
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x500, XP x500
Step 2 of 3:
Choose between the Full Belly Mode Path and the Hangry Mode Path. The Tasks and most of the rewards will be the same for both paths, though the avatar costume you get at the end differs – the onesie you get from the Full Belly Mode Path is colored like a regular Morpeko, while the suit from Hangry Mode Path is dominantly purple, so choose according to your preference.
Step 3 of 3:
- Catch 25 Pokémon: Froakie (Halloween Costume)
- Send 25 Gifts to friends: Spiritomb
- Catch 40 Ghost- or Dark-type Pokémon: Sableye
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon: Rowlet (Halloween Costume)
- Feed your buddy 10 times: Morpeko
- Earn 10,800 XP: Spiritomb
- Complete all tasks in this step: Poffin x1, Morpeko, Morpeko Onesie (Full Belly Mode) or Morpeko Onesie (Hangry Mode)
Costume Party
This Timed Research is unlocked by purchasing a ticket in the Pokémon Go store costing $2 USD or your regional equivalent.
Here are all Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 Costume Party Tasks:
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Vulpix (Spooky Festival)
- Catch 20 Pokémon: Piplup (Halloween Costume)
- Catch 30 Pokémon: Pikachu (Witch Hat)
- Catch 40 Pokémon: Drifblim (Halloween Costume)
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Pumpkaboo (Average) (Spooky Festival)
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Pumpkaboo (Large) (Spooky Festival)
- Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Pumpkaboo (Small) (Spooky Festival)
- Use 40 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Pumpkaboo (Super) (Spooky Festival)
- Catch 6 different species of Pokémon: Froakie (Halloween Costume)
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: Rowlet (Halloween Costume)
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Premium Battle Pass x2, Gengar (Spooky Festival)
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1: Field Research Tasks
You can obtain event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops during the event’s runtime. Once logged into your inventory, you can complete them whenever you wish.
Here are all Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 10 Ghost- or Dark-type Pokémon: Sandygast or Nymble
- Catch 15 Ghost- or Dark-type Pokémon: Mega Energy (Gengar / Houndoom / Sableye / Banette / Absol) x25
- Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokémon: Sableye or Scraggy
- Evolve 3 Ghost-type Pokémon: Golett or Greavard
- Win 2 Raids: Morpeko
- Win 3 Raids: Spiritomb
You can use your newly-caught spooksters in the Pokémon Go Halloween Cup – Great League Edition.