Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2: All Research Tasks
It’s halftime for Pokémon Go’s Halloween 2024 event with Part 2 starting on October 28, 2024, at 10am local time.
Running until November 3, 2024, at 8pm local time, Halloween 2024 Part 2 doubles Catch Candy and provides an increased chance of receiving Candy XL for Nice Throws. This half of the event also sees the debuts of some additional costumed Pokémon as well as the first appearance of Gigantamax Gengar, which will be released on October 31. Naturally, some Field Research Tasks round out the offerings.
Find all Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2: Field Research Tasks
You can obtain the event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops while Part 2 of Halloween 2024 is going on, so until November 3, 2024. Remember that there is no pressure to finish these missions quickly – once you have them in your inventory, you can complete them at your own pace.
Here are all Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 2 Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Pikachu (Witch Hat), Vulpix (Spooky Festival), or Piplup (Halloween)
- Catch 15 Ghost- or Dark-type Pokémon: Mega Energy x25 (Gengar, Houndoom, Sableye, Banette, or Absol)
- Evolve 3 Pokémon: Froakie (Halloween) or Rowlet (Halloween)
- Win 2 Raids: Morpeko
- Win 3 Raids: Spiritomb
Remember to check the Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part 1 Timed Research Tasks, which will all continue to be available for the duration of Part 2, giving you additional time to complete them.