Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024: All Research Tasks

Find all tasks and rewards for this event

It’s time to celebrate nature’s bounty with the Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024, which runs from November 7, 2024, at 10am local time until November 12, 2024, at 8pm local time.

Table of Contents

  1. Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024: Timed Research Tasks
  2. Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024: Field Research Tasks
  3. Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024: Collection Challenges

Coming in with an increased Shiny chance for Pumpkaboo, the debut of Shiny Smoliv and a double Catch Candy bonus, this event additionally changes the roster of Pokémon attracted by Mossy Lure Modules. On top of these bonuses, the Harvest Festival 2024 offers a productive line-up of Field Research Tasks, Timed Research Tasks, and Collection Challenges.

Find all Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024 tasks and rewards below.

Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024: Timed Research Tasks

A Timed Research can be unlocked for Harvest Festival 2024 by purchasing a ticket in the store – it’s priced $2 USD or your regional equivalent. As usual, you must complete all tasks and claim all rewards of this Timed Research before the event ends on November 12, 2024, at 8pm local time if you want to make the most of your purchase.

Here are all Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024 Timed Research Tasks:

Step 1 of 3

  • Catch 3 Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Catch 5 Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Catch 8 Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Nanab Berry x5
  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,500, Stardust x500, Incense x1

Step 2 of 3

  • Catch 3 Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Catch 5 Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Catch 8 Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Razz Berry x10
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,500, Stardust x500, Mossy Lure Module x1

Step 3 of 3

  • Catch 3 Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Catch 5 Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Catch 8 Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Spin 8 PokéStops or Gyms: Pinap Berry x15
  • Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x500, Mossy Lure Module x1, Lucky Egg x1

Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024: Field Research Tasks

You can obtain the event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops while the Harvest Festival is going on, so until November 12, 2024. Remember that there is no pressure to finish these missions quickly – once you have them in your inventory, you can complete them at your own pace.

Here are all Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024 Field Research Tasks:

  • Catch 10 Pokémon: Smoliv
  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Pumpkaboo (All Sizes)
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Pumpkaboo (All Sizes)

Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024: Collection Challenges

Completing a Collection Challenge requires you to catch the corresponding Pokémon during the event’s timeframe, so until November 12, 2024, in this case. Once that’s done, you can claim its rewards.

Here are all Pokémon Go Harvest Festival 2024 Collection Challenges:

Collection Challenge: Autumn Friends

  • Smoliv [Wild, Field Research, Timed Research]
  • Pumpkaboo (Any Size) [Wild, Field Research]
  • Miltank [Wild]
  • Exeggcute [Wild]
  • Bunnelby [Wild]
  • Rewards: Stardust x3,000 and Smoliv

Collection Challenge: Small

  • Pumpkaboo (Small) [Wild, Field Research]
  • Rewards: Stardust x1,000 and Smoliv

Collection Challenge: Average

  • Pumpkaboo (Average) [Wild, Field Research]
  • Rewards: Stardust x1,000 and Smoliv

Collection Challenge: Large

  • Pumpkaboo (Large) [Wild, Field Research]
  • Rewards: Stardust x1,000 and Smoliv

Collection Challenge: Super

  • Pumpkaboo (Super) [Wild, Field Research]
  • Rewards: Stardust x3,000 and Smoliv

For more Pokémon Go, check our overviews for the weekly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.

