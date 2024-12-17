Pokémon Go Holiday 2024 Part 1: All Research Tasks
The Pokémon Go Holiday 2024 Part 1 event is happening from December 17 to 22, 2024, and is one of the traditional items on the game’s annual schedule.
Bringing double Catch XP and halved Egg Hatch Distance plus the debut of Dedenne (Holiday Attire), Holiday Part 1 contains Field Research Tasks, Collection Challenges, and a free Timed Research. There was supposed to be a paid Timed Research as well, but at the time of writing players can’t actually find the ticket for it in the store, making it inaccessible.
Find all Pokémon Go Holiday 2024 Part 1 tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1: Timed Research Tasks
You’ll receive the Holiday 2024 Part 1 Timed Research for free upon logging into the game after the event has begun on December 17, 2024, at 10am local time. Its rewards will remain available until December 22, 2024, at 9:59am local time, so you should complete all tasks before this deadline.
Here are all Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1 Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 10 Fire- or Ice-type Pokémon: Great Ball x10
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Bergmite
- Explore 2 km: Sandygast
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x1,000 and XP x1,000
After Step 1, you’ll get to make a decision: You can either choose to help Spark or track down Sierra. The only differences between the two branches of the story are one reward (Alolan Vulpix vs. Shadow Vulpix) and the type of Pokémon you need to obtain to complete some tasks – the other rewards are identical.
First up, find the tasks for the branch in which you help Spark:
Step 2 of 4 [Help Spark]
- Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon: Pinap Berry x10
- Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon: Poké Ball x20
- Complete 5 Field Research Tasks: Stardust x500
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,000 and Alolan Vulpix
Step 3 of 4 [Help Spark]
- Catch 25 Ice-type Pokémon: Ultra Ball x10
- Power-up Ice-type Pokémon 10 times: Golden Razz Berry x1
- Collect MP from 3 Power Spots: Max Particle x100
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x3,000, Stardust x2,000, and Sandygast
Step 4 of 4 [Help Spark]
- Claim reward: XP x2,500
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x2,500
Here’s what the tasks look like if you decide to track down Sierra instead:
Step 2 of 4 [Track Sierra]
- Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon: Pinap Berry x10
- Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon: Poké Ball x20
- Complete 5 Field Research Tasks: Stardust x500
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,000 and Shadow Vulpix
Step 3 of 4 [Track Sierra]
- Catch 25 Fire-type Pokémon: Ultra Ball x10
- Power-up Fire-type Pokémon 10 times: Golden Razz Berry x1
- Collect MP from 3 Power Spots: Max Particle x100
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x3,000, Stardust x2,000, and Sandygast
Step 4 of 4 [Track Sierra]
- Claim reward: XP x2,500
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x2,500
Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1: Field Research Tasks
You can grab event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops as long as Holiday Part 1 is going on, meaning until December 22, 2024, at 9:59am local time. Once you obtain any Field Research Task, you can complete it and claim its rewards whenever you like – there is no element of time pressure in this regard.
Here are all Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1 Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Eevee (Holiday Hat)
- Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon: Sandygast
- Catch 15 Fire-type Pokémon: Alolan Marowak
- Catch 20 Ice-type Pokémon: Cryogonal
Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1: Collection Challenges
Collection Challenges are only available to work on and complete during an event’s runtime, so you’ll need to get these done before Holiday Part 1 ends on December 22, 2024, at 9:59am local time. To complete a Collection Challenge, you need to catch, hatch, or evolve all Pokémon listed for the specific mission during the event.
Here are all Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1 Collection Challenges:
Holiday Part 1 Challenge: Ice to Meet You
- Cryogonal [Field Research, Raid]
- Swinub [Wild]
- Bergmite [Wild, Timed Research]
- Alolan Sandshrew [Wild]
- Rewards: Stardust x2,000 and Great Ball x15
Holiday Part 1 Challenge: Hot to Go
- Sandygast [Field Research, Raid, Timed Research]
- Darumaka [Wild]
- Litleo [Wild]
- Alolan Diglett [Wild]
- Rewards: Stardust x2,000 and Great Ball x15
Holiday Part 1 Challenge: Festive Friend
- Dedenne (Holiday Attire) [Raid, Daily Adventure Incense]
- Rewards: Poké Ball x10 and Great Ball x10
