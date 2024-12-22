Pokémon Go Holiday 2024 Part 2: All Research Tasks
The Pokémon Go Holiday 2024 Part 2 event is taking place from December 22 to 27, 2024, and seamlessly takes over from Part 1.
Table of Contents
The second half of the annual holiday celebration has double Catch XP and a 50% increase in Raid XP in store. In addition, costumed versions of Wooloo and Dubwool as well as the Shiny forms of the Cetoddle family are introduced. A new series of Field Research and Timed Research Tasks as well as Collection Challenges provides further rewards.
Find all Pokémon Go Holiday 2024 Part 2 tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2: Timed Research Tasks
The Feeling Sheepish Timed Research is available after purchasing a ticket for $5 USD or your regional equivalent in the shop. Its rewards will remain available until December 27, 2024, at 8pm local time, so you should complete all tasks before this deadline.
Here are all Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2 Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Wooloo (Holiday Attire)
- Catch 25 Pokémon: Incense x1
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Wooloo (Holiday Attire)
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms: Incense x1
- Use an Incense: Wooloo (Holiday Attire)
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x500, XP x1,000, Wooloo (Holiday Attire)
Step 2 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Pinap Berry x10
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: Wooloo (Holiday Attire)
- Use an Incense: Glacial Lure Module x1
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x1,500, XP x2,500, Wooloo Jacket (Avatar Item)
Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2: Field Research Tasks
You can grab event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops as long as Holiday Part 2 is going on, meaning until December 27, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you obtain any Field Research Task, you can complete it and claim its rewards whenever you like – there is no element of time pressure in this regard.
Here are all Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2 Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Galarian Zigzagoon or Blitzle
- Use an Incense: Cetoddle
- Win 2 Raids: Klink
Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2: Collection Challenges
Collection Challenges are only available to work on and complete during an event’s runtime, so you’ll need to get these done before Holiday Part 2 ends on December 27, 2024, at 8pm local time. To complete a Collection Challenge, you need to catch, hatch, or evolve all Pokémon listed for the specific mission during the event.
Here are all Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2 Collection Challenges:
Holiday Part 2 Challenge: Black
- Snorlax [Incense, Raid]
- Blitzle [Wild, Incense, Field Research]
- Alolan Rattata [Wild]
- Murkrow [Wild]
- Rewards: Stardust x1,500 and Pancham
Holiday Part 2 Challenge: White
- Cetoddle [Incense, Field Research]
- Alolan Vulpix [Raid]
- Vanillite [Wild]
- Tynamo [Wild]
- Rewards: Stardust x1,500 and Furfrou
Holiday Part 2 Challenge: Monochrome
- Wooloo [Wild, Incense, Timed Research]
- Cetoddle [Incense, Field Research]
- Rewards: Great Ball x10 and Ultra Ball x10
For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.