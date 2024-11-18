Pokémon Go Into the Wild: All Research Tasks
Pokémon Go ventures Into the Wild from November 18 to 22, 2024, at 11:59pm local time, with a rare win for Remote Raid Pass users and the debut of Shiny Toxel.
Table of Contents
Into the Wild comes with a variety of missions for players to complete, such as event-exclusive Field Research Tasks, two short Timed Research Tasks, and some Collection Challenges. A lot of these will help you get Toxel and its Candy, assisting you in raising this Pokémon to a strong level quickly.
Find all Pokémon Go Into the Wild tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Into the Wild: Timed Research Tasks
There are two short Timed Research Tasks for you to complete during Into the Wild. You’ll get access to these by purchasing the corresponding event ticket – those are Into the Wild: Raids and Into the Wild: Hatch. Each costs $5 USD or your regional equivalent and comes with lots of additional bonuses aside from the Timed Research Tasks.
These Timed Research Tasks are a bit special: They reset every day at 8pm local time, so you can repeat them for the duration of the event.
Here are all Pokémon Go Into the Wild Timed Research Tasks:
Pokémon Go Into the Wild: Raids Timed Research Tasks
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Stardust x1,000
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Poké Ball x20
- Battle in a Raid: XP x1,000
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x1,000, Toxel Candy x3, Toxel Candy XL x1
Pokémon Go Into the Wild: Hatch Timed Research Tasks
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Stardust x1,000
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Poké Ball x20
- Explore 1 km: XP x1,000
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x1,000, Toxel Candy x3, Toxel Candy XL x1
Pokémon Go Into the Wild: Field Research Tasks
You can obtain the event-exclusive Field Research Tasks for free by spinning PokéStops while Into the Wilds is going on, so until November 22, 2024. Remember that there is no pressure to finish these missions quickly – once you have them in your inventory, you can complete them at your own pace.
Here are all Pokémon Go Into the Wild Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Mareep, Toxel Candy x3, Poké Ball x5, or Great Ball x3
- Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon: Gastly, Toxel Candy x3, Poké Ball x5, or Great Ball x3
- Hatch an Egg: Toxel Candy x3 or Stardust x500
- Hatch 3 Eggs: Flaaffy or Toxel Candy XL x1
- Battle in a Raid: Toxel Candy x3 or Stardust x500
- Battle in 3 Raids: Haunter or Toxel Candy XL x1
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: Stardust x500, Gulpin, or Emolga
Pokémon Go Into the Wild: Collection Challenges
Claiming rewards from Collection Challenges is straightforward: Grab all the Pokémon listed for each challenge during the event’s runtime and you can get all the goodies.
Into the Wild Collection Challenge: Poison
- Bellsprout (Wild)
- Gastly (Wild, Field Research)
- Gulpin (Wild, Field Research)
- Roselia (Wild)
- Foongus (Wild)
- Stunky (Wild)
- Rewards: Stardust x500, Pinap Berry x3, Haunter
Into the Wild Collection Challenge: Electric
- Magnemite (Wild)
- Mareep (Wild, Field Research)
- Emolga (Wild, Field Research)
- Togedemaru (Wild)
- Dedenne (Wild)
- Grubbin (Wild)
- Rewards: Stardust x500, Pinap Berry x3, Flaaffy
For more Pokémon Go, check our overviews for the weekly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.