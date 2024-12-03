Video Games

Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: All Research Tasks

Find all tasks and rewards available during Just My Cup of Tea

Just My Cup of Tea kicks off the latest Pokémon Go season with the introduction of Sinistea and Polteageist as well as some Raid-related bonuses.

Table of Contents

  1. Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: Timed Research Tasks
  2. Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: Field Research Tasks
  3. Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: Collection Challenge

Running from December 3, 2024, at 10am local time to December 7, 2024, at 8pm local time, the event additionally features some exclusive Field Research Tasks, Timed Research Tasks, and a very small Collection Challenge for some easy rewards.

Find all Pokemon Go Just My Cup of Tea tasks and rewards below.

Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: Timed Research Tasks

You can access the Timed Research – called “Prized Possession” – for free after logging into the game during the event. Being a Timed Research, you’ll need to complete all tasks and grab the associated rewards before Just My Cup of Tea runs out, so your deadline is December 7, 2024, at 8pm local time.

Here are all Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research Tasks:

Step 1 of 2

  • Win a Raid: Spritzee
  • Win 2 Raids: Stardust x1,000
  • Win 3 Raids: Morelull
  • Win 4 Raids: Stardust x2,000
  • Win 5 Raids: Greavard
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x3,000, Stardust x2,500, Sinistea

Step 2 of 2

  • Win a Raid: Spritzee
  • Win 2 Raids: Morelill
  • Win 3 Raids: Greavard
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x4,000, Sinistea

Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: Field Research Tasks

Like Timed Research Tasks, event-exclusive Field Research Tasks are only available during the runtime of Just My Cup of Tea – you can grab them by spinning the photodiscs at PokéStops. A crucial difference is that you can finish these tasks and claim their rewards whenever you want once you have them.

Here are all Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea Field Research Tasks:

  • Catch 25 Pokémon: Pidgeot or Noctowl
  • Use an Incense: Spritzee
  • Win a Raid: Stardust x2,000

Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: Collection Challenge

A Collection Challenge functions pretty much like a Timed Research: It’s only available during the event’s runtime and you need to claim its rewards before it’s over – otherwise, they’ll be lost. To complete a Collection Challenge, simply acquire all the listed Pokémon while it’s active.

Here are all Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea Collection Challenges:

Collection Challenge: Swirl and Sip

  • Sinistea (Raid)
  • Rewards: Razz Berry x10, Pinap Berry x10, Nanab Berry x10

For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

