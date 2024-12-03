Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: All Research Tasks
Just My Cup of Tea kicks off the latest Pokémon Go season with the introduction of Sinistea and Polteageist as well as some Raid-related bonuses.
Table of Contents
Running from December 3, 2024, at 10am local time to December 7, 2024, at 8pm local time, the event additionally features some exclusive Field Research Tasks, Timed Research Tasks, and a very small Collection Challenge for some easy rewards.
Find all Pokemon Go Just My Cup of Tea tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: Timed Research Tasks
You can access the Timed Research – called “Prized Possession” – for free after logging into the game during the event. Being a Timed Research, you’ll need to complete all tasks and grab the associated rewards before Just My Cup of Tea runs out, so your deadline is December 7, 2024, at 8pm local time.
Here are all Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 2
- Win a Raid: Spritzee
- Win 2 Raids: Stardust x1,000
- Win 3 Raids: Morelull
- Win 4 Raids: Stardust x2,000
- Win 5 Raids: Greavard
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x3,000, Stardust x2,500, Sinistea
Step 2 of 2
- Win a Raid: Spritzee
- Win 2 Raids: Morelill
- Win 3 Raids: Greavard
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x4,000, Sinistea
Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: Field Research Tasks
Like Timed Research Tasks, event-exclusive Field Research Tasks are only available during the runtime of Just My Cup of Tea – you can grab them by spinning the photodiscs at PokéStops. A crucial difference is that you can finish these tasks and claim their rewards whenever you want once you have them.
Here are all Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 25 Pokémon: Pidgeot or Noctowl
- Use an Incense: Spritzee
- Win a Raid: Stardust x2,000
Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea: Collection Challenge
A Collection Challenge functions pretty much like a Timed Research: It’s only available during the event’s runtime and you need to claim its rewards before it’s over – otherwise, they’ll be lost. To complete a Collection Challenge, simply acquire all the listed Pokémon while it’s active.
Here are all Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea Collection Challenges:
Collection Challenge: Swirl and Sip
- Sinistea (Raid)
- Rewards: Razz Berry x10, Pinap Berry x10, Nanab Berry x10
