Pokémon Go Legendary Flight Articuno: All Timed Research Tasks
The upcoming Pokémon Go Legendary Flight event is providing a stage for Kanto’s legendary birds to debut in their Dynamax forms – but battling these mighty foes will be a daunting task.
That said, good preparation is half the battle. This is where the Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research is coming in to save the day when it starts on January 17, 2025, at 10am local time. If you lack resources or strong Pokémon to counter the upcoming Dynamax boss, then this short Timed Research will get you up to speed quickly.
Find all tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research for Articuno.
Pokémon Go Legendary Flight Lead-Up – Articuno: Timed Research Tasks
This Timed Research will be available from January 17, 2025, at 10am local time until January 20, 2025, at 7pm local time. As always with this type of Research, you’ll need to complete all tasks and claim all rewards within this time period in order to not lose out on anything. Luckily, this is a short one.
Step 1 of 1
- Collect 500 Max Particles: Dynamax Scorbunny
- Win a Max Battle: Scorbunny Candy x50
- Win 3 Max Battles: Dynamax Beldum
- Catch 3 Max Pokémon: Beldum Candy x50
- Level up Max Move 3 times: Dynamax Charmander
- Unlock a Max Move: Charmander Candy x50
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x7,500 and Max Particle x500
This event also features a discount on the Max Particle cost for leveling up Max Moves, making this Timed Research less costly to complete.
