Pokémon Go Legendary Flight Zapdos: All Timed Research Tasks
The ongoing Pokémon Go Legendary Flight event has established a stage for Kanto’s legendary bird trio to debut in their Dynamax forms — but battling these mighty foes is quite a challenge, as the first clashes with Articuno have shown. It won’t be easier with Zapdos, which is up next.
As any strategist worth their salt would tell you, though, half the battle is won ahead of time. This is where the Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research is coming in handy when it starts on January 24, 2025, at 10am local time. If you lack any resources or fitting Pokémon to counter the upcoming Dynamax boss, then this quick Timed Research will get you up to speed in no time.
Find all tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research for Zapdos.
Pokémon Go Legendary Flight Lead-Up – Zapdos: Timed Research Tasks
This Timed Research will be available from January 24, 2025, at 10am local time until January 27, 2025, at 7pm local time. As always with this type of Research, you’ll need to complete all tasks and claim all rewards within this time period in order to not lose out on anything. Luckily, this is a short one.
Step 1 of 1
- Collect 500 Max Particles: Dynamax Grookey
- Win a Max Battle: Grookey Candy x50
- Win 3 Max Battles: Dynamax Drilbur
- Catch 5 Max Pokémon: Drilbur Candy x50
- Level up Max Move 3 times: Dynamax Cryogonal
- Unlock a Max Move: Cryogonal Candy x50
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x7,500 and Max Particle x500
This event also features a discount on the Max Particle cost for leveling up Max Moves, making this Timed Research less costly to complete.
For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.