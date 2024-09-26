Video Games

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes: All Research Tasks

Find all tasks and rewards for the Legendary Heroes event

The Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes event is running from September 26 to October 1, 2024, and is themed around Pokémon Sword & Shield – in more ways than one.

Legendary Heroes contains a Timed Research that will have you choose either the Sword or the Shield Path, which in turn will not only decide the tasks and rewards of this Timed Research, but also which Collection Challenges you have access to and which Pokémon appear from Incense.

Find all Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes 2024 tasks and rewards below.

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes: All Timed Research Tasks

You’ll automatically get access to the Legendary Heroes Timed Research in Pokémon Gp upon logging in between September 26, 2024, at 10am local time, and October 1, 2024, at 8pm local time. Note that these tasks and their rewards will only be available in this timeframe, so be sure to finish it and claim your spoils before the event ends.

Here are all Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes Timed Research Tasks:

Step 1 of 4

  • Catch 8 Pokémon: Skwovet
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x800, Stardust x800, Poké Ball x8

Step 2 of 4

Choose the Sword Path or the Shield Path to continue the Timed Research.

Step 3 of 4 – Sword

  • Use 8 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Incense x1
  • Power up Pokémon 8 times: Koffing
  • Catch 8 Pokémon: Great Ball x8
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x800, Stardust x800, Galarian Darumaka

Step 3 of 4 – Shield

  • Use 8 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Incense x1
  • Power up Pokémon 8 times: Koffing
  • Catch 8 Pokémon: Great Ball x8
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x800, Stardust x800, Galarian Ponyta

Step 4 of 4 – Sword

  • Explore 3 km: Razz Berry x8
  • Use an Incense: Deino
  • Catch 8 Pokémon: Ultra Ball x8
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x800, Stardust x800, Rufflet

Step 4 of 4 – Shield

  • Explore 3 km: Razz Berry x8
  • Use an Incense: Larvitar
  • Catch 8 Pokémon: Ultra Ball x8
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x800, Stardust x800, Vullaby

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes: Incense Encounters – Sword

If you choose the Sword Path, you’ll have access to the following Incense Encounters:

  • Seedot
  • Scraggy
  • Gothita
  • Deino
  • Swirlix
  • Passimian

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes: Incense Encounters – Shield

If you choose the Shield Path, you’ll have access to the following Incense Encounters:

  • Larvitar
  • Lotad
  • Croagunk
  • Solosis
  • Spritzee
  • Oranguru

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes: All Collection Challenges

Collection Challenges come with the same conditions as the Timed Research: They are only available during the event’s runtime. You need to catch, evolve, or trade for all Pokémon listed under the respective challenge to claim its rewards.

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes: Collection Challenges – Sword

If you choose the Sword Path, you’ll have access to the following Collection Challenges:

Catch Challenge – Rewards: XP x1,000, Skwovet

  • Galarian Darumaka
  • Swirlix
  • Gothita
  • Seedot
  • Scraggy
  • Grookey
  • Scorbunny
  • Sobble

Trade Challenge – Rewards: XP x5,000, Larvitar

  • Spritzee
  • Solosis
  • Lotad
  • Croagunk

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes: Collection Challenges – Shield

If you choose the Shield Path, you’ll have access to the following Collection Challenges:

Catch Challenge – Rewards: XP x1,000, Skwovet

  • Galarian Ponyta
  • Spritzee
  • Solosis
  • Lotad
  • Croagunk
  • Grookey
  • Scorbunny
  • Sobble

Trade Challenge – Rewards: XP x5,000, Deino

  • Swirlix
  • Gothita
  • Seedot
  • Scraggy

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes: All Field Research Tasks

Field Research Tasks exclusive to the event are available from spinning PokéStops as long as the event is running – in this case, until October 1, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once claimed, you can finish them and claim their rewards whenever you like.

Here are all Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes Field Research Tasks:

  • Catch 8 Pokémon: Galarian Slowpoke
  • Trade a Pokémon: Rare Candy x1
  • Use an Incense: Rare Candy x3 or Stardust x1,500

Check out this month’s Raids and Spotlight Hours to not miss anything going on in the mobile game.

