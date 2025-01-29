Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025: All Research Tasks
Pokémon Go is celebrating the year of the snake in the Lunar New Year 2025 event from January 29 to February 2, 2025, with the highly-anticipated return of increased Lucky Trade odds.
Table of Contents
During the event, players have increased chances to obtain Lucky Pokémon from trades as well as become Lucky Friends. Aside from the usual slate of Timed and Field Research Tasks, Lunar New Year 2025 has a special type of Field Research in store that awards players PokéCoins.
Find all Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025 tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025: Timed Research Tasks
Lunar New Year 2025 features two Timed Researches, both running until February 2, 2025, at 8pm local time. The Year of the Snake Timed Research is free for all players and will become available upon logging in during the event — do note, however, that you can only claim all of the rewards for this quest if you’re below the maximum capacity for Zygarde Cells, which is 250.
Here are all Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025 free Timed Research Tasks:
- Walk 1 km while following Routes: Zygarde Cell x1
- Walk 2 km while following Routes: Zygarde Cell x1
- Catch 10 Pokémon while following Routes: Zygarde Cell x1
- Follow a Route: Zygarde Cell x1
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x2,000, Zygarde Cell x6
The Lunar New Year 2025 Premium Timed Research is available for $2 USD or your regional equivalent in the store and comes with the same time limit as the free missions.
Here are all Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025 Premium Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 2
- Catch 12 Pokémon: Ekans
- Catch 12 Pokémon: Nosepass
- Catch 24 Pokémon: Ekans
- Catch 24 Pokémon: Nosepass
- Catch 36 Pokémon: Ekans
- Catch 36 Pokémon: Nosepass
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x4,000, Stardust x2,000, Lucky Egg x2
Step 2 of 2
- Catch 12 Pokémon: Ekans
- Catch 12 Pokémon: Nosepass
- Catch 24 Pokémon: Ekans
- Catch 24 Pokémon: Nosepass
- Catch 36 Pokémon: Ekans
- Catch 36 Pokémon: Nosepass
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x8,000, Stardust x4,000, Incubator x1
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025: Field Research Tasks
Field Research Tasks are obtained from spinning PokéStops during the event. While you can only acquire event-exclusive tasks while Lunar New Year 2025 is running, you can complete them and claim your rewards whenever you like.
Here are all Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025 Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 12 Pokémon: Darumaka, Dratini, Magikarp, or Voltorb
- Catch 6 Pokémon while following Routes: Stardust x1,200
- Explore 2 km: Stardust x600
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025: Daily Field Research for PokéCoins
During Lunar New Year 2025, you’ll gain one special Field Research every day upon logging in, rewarding PokéCoins. To be eligible for receiving these tasks, you can only have a maximum of three active Field Research Tasks. Obtaining PokéCoins from these tasks doesn’t count against your daily limit from defending Gyms, so there’s nothing to worry about on that front.
Here are all Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025 Daily Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 3 Pokémon: PokéCoin x5
- Power up Pokémon 3 times: PokéCoin x5
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: PokéCoin x5
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: PokéCoin x5
- Send a Gift to a Friend: PokéCoin x5
- Catch 25 Pokémon: PokéCoin x25
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2025: Collection Challenge
Collection Challenges follow the same conditions as Timed Research Tasks, so you’ll want to complete this mission and claim its rewards ahead of February 2, 2025, at 8pm local time. To finish a Collection Challenge, simply obtain all of the listed Pokémon.
- Ekans [Wild, Premium Timed Research]
- Dunsparce [Wild]
- Snivy [Wild]
- Onix [Wild]
- Darumaka [Wild, Field Research]
- Reward: Stardust x6,000
For more Pokémon Go, check out this month’s Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.