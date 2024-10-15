Video Games

Pokémon Go Magnetic Study: All Research Tasks

Find all tasks and rewards from Pokémon Go’s Magnetic Study event

Marco Wutz

Niantic

The Magnetic Study event is running in Pokémon Go from October 15 to 17, 2024, and puts the spotlight on Electric-type Pokémon. It also features three different daily bonuses – double Catch XP on Tuesday, 50% more Raid XP on Wednesday, and double Catch Stardust on Thursday.

Table of Contents

  1. Pokémon Go Magnetic Study: Timed Research Tasks
  2. Pokémon Go Magnetic Study: Field Research Tasks

In addition, Magnetic Study offers three daily Timed Researches as well as some Field Research Tasks, which will help you make the most of the event.

Find all Pokémon Go Magnetic Study Research Tasks and their rewards below.

Pokémon Go Magnetic Study: Timed Research Tasks

Magnetic Study will feature three Timed Researches – one for each day of the event. Make sure to finish and claim these Tasks on the same day, as each will only be available for 24 hours.

Magnetic Study Timed Research: Plusle

The Timed Research for October 15, 2024, has the following tasks and rewards:

  • Catch 5 Pokémon: Plusle
  • Catch 10 Pokémon: Plusle
  • Catch 15 Pokémon: Plusle
  • Catch 20 Pokémon: Plusle
  • Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Plusle
  • Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: Plusle
  • Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms: Plusle
  • Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms: Plusle
  • Evolve a Pokémon: Plusle
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,500, Stardust x2,500, Plusle

Magnetic Study Timed Research: Magnemite

We will update this section on October 16, 2024, when this Timed Research becomes available.

Magnetic Study Timed Research: Minun

We will update this section on October 17, 2024, when this Timed Research becomes available.

Pokémon Go Magnetic Study: Field Research Tasks

You can obtain event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops during the event. While this is the only time you can get the missions, you may finish them at your own pace and will be able to claim their rewards even after the event has ended.

Here are all Pokémon Go Magnetic Study Field Research Tasks:

  • Power up Pokémon 3 times: Magnemite
  • Catch 10 Pokémon: Minun or Plusle
  • Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Minun, Plusle, or Magnemite
  • Send 2 Gifts to friends: Minun, Plusle, or Magnemite

