Pokémon Go: All Max Mondays in November 2024

The Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours have been staples on the weekly Pokémon Go schedule for years at this point and Niantic has finally added another recurring event to the calendar – the Max Monday.

Find all Pokémon Go Max Mondays in November 2024 and an explanation of the weekly event below.

  • November 11: Dynamax Charmander
  • November 18: Dynamax Drilbur
  • November 25: Dynamax Bulbasaur
  • December 2: Dynamax Squirtle

Every Max Monday takes place from 6 to 7pm local time on the appointed day.

Pokémon Go image of Dynamax Metagross in a forest.
Max Mondays highlights the Dynamax mechanic. / Niantic

During a Max Monday, the featured Dynamax Pokémon will take over every available Power Spot and accept challenges for a Max Battle, allowing you to catch several specimens in succession – which will hopefully result in finding one with fantastic stats or a rare Shiny form.

Think of it like Raid Hour, but for Max Battles instead of 5-Star Raids. It’s the perfect opportunity to bolster your roster of powerful Dynamax Pokémon.

If you’re not up to date on the Dynamax system quite yet, read our guide on how the Dynamax mechanic works in Pokémon Go.

